For years on television sets it had been hinted that between Rocío Carrasco and her daughter, Rocío Flores, a terrible event had happened. They were talking about something very serious that could not be counted because the granddaughter of ‘The greatest’ was even younger. Last year, a digital portal finally revealed what it had consisted of but an unspoken pact kept it in a discreet plane. Now, the appearance of Rocío Carrasco on television telling how her life has been during the last quarter of a century, has brought to the front page what happened on the last day of coexistence between the two, on July 27, 2012. Pedro’s daughter Carrasco spoke last week that he had received a “beating” at the hands of his teenage daughter. This and all the revelations made so far in the docuserie have finished sinking Rocío Flores who collapsed in the middle of the street in Malaga.

“I can’t take it anymore,” said the young woman last week on the Ana Rosa program in which she collaborates. Then he would return to the Malaga capital to take refuge in his family and it was precisely there that when he received the affection of his neighbors, he could not hold back his tears. On the occasion of the 46th birthday of her father, Antonio David Flores, the collaborator came to the neighborhood where he grew up to buy one of the famous giant palm trees from the Casa Kiki patisserie. When the neighbors of the area recognized her, they did not hesitate to offer her words of support and at that moment, Rocío collapsed and began to cry despite making efforts to avoid it. Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter was comforted at all times by her boyfriend Manuel with whom she lives and who is being her great support in these difficult times.

Complicated days



After that, the commented Instagram photo would come in which despite being in celebration with her father, all the comments were directed towards the disgruntled face of the young woman who, we now confirm, is having very difficult days. So much so that he spoke again on the morning program in which he acts as a commentator for ‘Survivors’, a contest in which he participated. “I don’t think I have to be crying around the corners and explaining to everyone that I’m well screwed,” he sentenced.

Moments of tension that go further after the broadcast of episode eight of ‘Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive’ in which, in addition to the opening of Rocío Jurado’s will, she addressed, once again, the aggression of Rocío Flores and the continued mistreatment of her mother for which she was convicted when she was 15 years old. “It seems ironic to me that it is said that Rocío Carrasco has raised telephones so that this issue does not come out and now she is the one who sits with sentence in hand,” he said.

«I know very well what I experienced in that house», he affirmed and reflected: «The medical team that runs it recommends that you not talk to me, but they do recommend that you talk to four million viewers … and now I ask a question: Is my brother David also in my pack? ». “The appeal I made I continue to maintain, when you see yourself, feel ready and want … do not call me, but at least call your son,” he claimed.