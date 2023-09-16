Shaila Durcal He met the press at an airport and as expected they asked him what he thought about the song. Invite me a coffeesong that was modified by Ángela Aguilarwho would have made a remix of the song The cat under the rain, his mother’s theme Rocio durcal.

And Ángela Aguilar gave an electric touch to the song The cat under the rain and he named him Invite me a coffee with Steve Aoki something that Shaila Durcal She didn’t entirely agree, but she also mentioned that she would have done something much better.

Although he said that the issue of Angela Aguilar It sounds good, he doesn’t understand why the lyrics of the song were completely changed, but he assured that everything is fine as far as possible, although many didn’t really like that the song daughter of Pepe Aguilar make that modification, since it is a work by Rocío Dúrcal.

“You hurt me Aoki for having made such an unnecessary collaboration with that Angela X, Shaila is right, with Shaila Dúrcal it would have been better”, “Ok nothing to argue with a great woman like Shaila Durcal..”, “Ok but Rocío Dúrcal should have Having copyright is an insult even though Rocío Dúrcal’s song is very beautiful,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Angela Aguilar He has not commented on what the Spanish singer said about the controversial topic.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp