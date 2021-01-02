Recent successes of Dew of the Dawn, the biker The most promising Spanish company internationally, they have not gone unnoticed by one of the great brands that accompanies elite athletes: Red Bull. And it is that the Austrian energy drink firm will be Rocío’s official sponsor since 2021.

The BH Templo Cafés broker herself announced it with enthusiasm through her social networks. “I am very happy to announce that I am joining the Red Bull family. For me it is a dream that has come true. Thank you to all of you who have accompanied me to achieve it! “, Wrote the Madrilenian on her Instagram profile, accompanying the text of some images in which she showed the new helmet that she will wear in competition.

In this way Rocío becomes the first Spanish biker to join the Red Bull family, where in recent years there is a list of elite Spanish athletes such as the Márquez brothers, Pol Espargaró, Gisela Pulido or Jorge Prado, among others. The current national MTB champion, with her eyes fixed on the next Tokyo Olympics, keep fulfilling dreams.