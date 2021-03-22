Rocío Carrasco has spoken 25 years later of her hell with her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, whom she sued for mistreatment. For the first time, the daughter of Rocío Jurado and Pedro Carrasco has opened up on the channel to talk about the darkest episodes of a life full of questions and of which only one version was known. Now, in a documentary series that Telecinco has released this Sunday, it has responded to some of the harshest statements that have been released from the television sets.

During this time, ‘Rocíito’ has suffered accusations of a bad mother. “They have called me a whore on the street and have told me how I did not care about my children,” he said. But Carrasco explained that the relationship with his children was twisted with the separation of Antonio David and even caused hatred towards his mother. «He took the opportunity to insult me, he rebuked me, he said ‘I’m going to take them away and they are going to hate you, motherfucker’revealed.

To her ex-husband He accused him of manipulating his daughter Rocío Flores to change the image I had of her. «It has made them hate me and have that image of me, which is more cruel. I have had my children dead while they are alive. I’ve had to pretend I don’t have you being alive and messing up his mind. That is not done with two small creatures, or with a mother, or with anyone. And that he has done, “he said.

In the Telecinco program, the television collaborator also explained for the first time the suicide attempt he suffered in 2019. It was on August 5 of that year, when he learned that his daughter was going to defend her father on the set of ‘Big Brother VIP’. Carrasco was in treatment for an anxious depressive syndrome, for which he received psychological assistance.

«I get the news that my daughter is going to defend her father in ‘GH VIP’. And everything I have experienced in the previous 20 years begins to pass through my head », confessed Carrasco. «That day I decided that I did not want to continue living, that I did not want to go through that again, I had already brought it to the attention of the justice system, I had placed in the hands of the justice a series of attitudes that I considered abuse (…) I took several different pills and I fell asleep, ”she explained.

Support from the Minister of Equality



Rocío Carrasco’s story provoked the support of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, on social networks. «Rocío Carrasco’s testimony is that of a victim of gender violence. When a woman publicly denounces violence, she can be questioned or ridiculed. That’s why support is important, ”he wrote on Twitter.

For her part, the PSOE spokesperson in Congress, Adriana Lastra, also added herself to these words: “Rocío Carrasco is a brave woman, a survivor. Their testimony is of great value in making gender violence visible. We will not stop until life is safe and free for all women.