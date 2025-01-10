The Supreme Court has firmly condemned Rocío Carrasco for not paying alimony of 200 euros to his son, David Flores Carrasco, between 2018 and 2021.

According to the magazine Weekthe High Court has dismissed Thus, the appeal presented by Rocío Jurado’s daughter after the sentence that the Provincial Court of Madrid ratified at the end of 2023, for which she had to compensate her son with 13,200 euros plus interest and a fine of 900 eurosa decision that was then appealed by Carrasco. However, there is no longer any appeal against this Supreme Court ruling.

This conviction comes as a result of the lawsuit filed by her ex-husbandAntonio David Flores, for non-payment of alimony for their common son during 2018 and 2021. The Madrid Criminal Court ruled in July 2023 in favor of the former television collaborator and sentenced Carrasco, whom it considered “the author responsible for a crime of non-payment of pensions”.

Rocío Jurado’s first-born daughter then appealed the judge’s decision for not allowing him to provide various evidence which he considered “determining”, alleging a violation of effective judicial protection. In addition, he also assured that he could not pay the pension because the accounts had been seized by the Tax Agency.

Months later, the Sixth Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid ratified the sentence, against which a new appeal was possible, this time before the Supreme Courtwhich has now returned to ruling against Rocío Carrasco and ratifies the first judicial decision.

A crime like this could lead to prison sentences. However, in this case, his son renounced the prison request For her mother, she withdrew the request for her other daughter, Rocío Flores, to act as a witness, and only requested the money owed: 13,200 euros plus interest, corresponding to 66 monthly payments, to which a 900-euro fine must be added.