‘Save me’ announced the broadcast of a documentary series starring the ex-wife of Antonio David Flores in which he will answer the questions that surround his life Rocío Carrasco, in a file image. RC Madrid Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 10:11 PM



Rocío Carrasco decided to abandon public life. Up to now. ‘Save me’ advanced on Tuesday the trailer of the documentary series that Carrasco has recorded for Mediaset and where he breaks his silence to settle accounts with journalists and his own family – Gloria Camilla does not consider her his sister – and review his last 25 years. A project that has been carried out “in secret” for a year, according to the program, and which will be broadcast imminently on Telecinco.

The advance of ‘Rocío. Telling the truth to stay alive ‘was carried out with the ex-husband of the protagonist on the set of the program. “I can’t believe it,” says Antonio David Flores when he sees the first images. Later, the trailer becomes a string of comments against Carrasco, with the bad mother being the most repeated. Even her daughter claims that she hasn’t spoken to her for seven years.