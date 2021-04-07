When the appeal was dismissed in July 2002, Rocío Carrasco maintains custody of her children and then decides to raise the marriage annulment. A process in which he had the support of his family and in which his uncles, Gloria, José Antonio and Juan declared in his favor, corroborating the inappropriate behavior of Antonio David during the marriage. A family union that disappeared after the death of Rocío Jurado. Moreover, in recent years, they have shown themselves next to their ex-husband, against whom they testified in their day to maintain contact with their children. For her part, Rocío considers that the change of opinion has to do with “taking revenge on things that they do not consider fair, which they are, but they do not consider them fair.” Issues that probably have to do with the inheritance of ‘The greatest’.

It is also during the appearances of the marriage annulment when Rocío Carrasco hears the accusations of her mother-in-law, Luisa Carrasco, that she is responsible for the heart attack of her father, Pedro Carrasco, the Alzheimer’s disease of her father-in-law, father of Antonio David, and the disease of his grandson for his “unkempt” and “not very decent” life.

The publications, statements and accusations of a bad mother follow one another and Rocío Carrasco to which are added those directed at her partner, Fidel Albiac, who arrive with the betrayals of her children’s nanny and of Massiel who had been a close friend of her mother and which she, as she says, “loved very much.”

The first one comes to confess regretfully that Antonio David had offered her money in exchange for her to go to a television program and to go to court to bring accusations against Fidel Albiac. And although it seemed that he had not succumbed to the offer, when he stops working for her, he ends up making those accusations in a magazine. «He gets in touch with José María Franco to go to a magazine to tell the editor of the magazine that Fidel mistreats me. In that magazine, they tell him that they cannot publish such a thing if there is no complaint in between. So he goes to the Alcobendas court and makes a complaint that is filed after two hours and that I am not even transferred. But we already have the cover saying that he mistreated me, “he says. «I see that he is going for everything and that he is going to do anything. It’s a mafia attitude, “he reproaches.

Faced with these accusations, she, who at that time was working on the program ‘Día a Día’ with María Teresa Campos, decides to deny it emphatically and about those images, Massiel, in another program of the house, points out that under the makeup the young woman has a black eye . Rocío affirms almost between exclamations that “it is he tells Massiel behind the camera that I have a black eye and for her to say it.” «He does not say it so that I go against her judicially and win him judicially. A person whom I loved very much! “, He assures with a background of desperation. “The only thing I can do to defend myself is the legal way and I have to denounce the producer very much to my regret” he ends while acknowledging that with that he managed to isolate her professionally.

However, the worst isolation is the one he has with respect to his children, which will be dealt with in the next episodes and about which he has already given the first traces of the drawing he makes of the children’s father as a manipulator: «My daughter had to go back to her father’s house with enough information to gain his approval and she began to be taught to bring information from a very young age and then he would misrepresent it or do whatever he wanted ». “He continues to use alternate weekends to muddy the minds of those children,” she says sadly.