Culiacán, Sinaloa.−With a colorful and musical show, behind the back of the Culiacan Cathedral, concluded the Tenth March of Sexual Diversityin charge ofl Sinaloa Diversity Committee, where they highlighted the support of parents for people from the LGBT+ community and the constant struggle of the community itself for freedom and their rights.

music night

With a drag Queen Parade, who proudly represent Sinaloa and the Xjiapsi Xochipilli Ballet Folkloric Group, from Cbtis, to the rhythm of sierreños and norteños, started the night.

For his part, argenisdirectly from the program ‘Drag Race Mexico’, she said she was proud of her native Chihuahua and danced a medley of her countryman John Gabriel, with themes like ‘Dear’, ‘Gee’ and ‘It comes from my heart’. To close her participation she was crowned as Sinaloa Drag Queen.

Finally, the famous singer Rocio Banquells He took the stage performing one of his hits ‘This man does not touch himself’.

“I have always belonged, without belonging, because part of my life, of I owe my career to you. I wear this crown with great pride,” said the soap opera actress as well. ‘When I fall in love’ and ‘The rich also cry’who was distinguished as Queen of Diversity Sinaloa 2023.

‘Lovers’, ‘Stupid’ and Hold Me’ They were other issues that joined his presentation, in addition to saying he was happy to return to Culiacán, after many years of not being in the city. A surprise was when she appeared Sheyla to interpret with Banquells orno subject of Jenni Rivera.