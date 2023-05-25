The Mexican singer Rocío Banquells, who it was launched as such in the eighties With songs like ‘Luna mágica’ and ‘Este hombre no se toca’, she has established herself as such, and in the world of acting she is considered one of the best and most admired for her talent.

Since her musical launch in that decade, Rocío Banquells drew attention for her voice and style, which is why she was quickly able to succeed and to date she remains in force in music, she also does concerts in different places.

But also in the eighties, Banquells, daughter of the deceased actors Dina de Marco and Rafael Banquells, launched a song with which it caused controversy due to its lyrics. It’s called ‘With him’ and it talks about a man’s infidelity towards his wife, with another man.

‘Con él’ deals with the issue of homosexuality, strong for that time and for that reason it was banned, despite that it became a success and a kind of hymn that to date he has not stopped singing in his presentations.

‘With him’ became an underground anthem and it is remembered that at the time, due to the strength of the lyrics, the promotion alluding to it was withdrawn from stores and was not played on the radio in Mexico.

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Mrs. Banquells commented on the above, also that Raúl Velasco He was banned from ‘Always on Sunday’ and he loves that ‘With him’ has become in an anthem in the LGBT community.

What does the lyrics of ‘Con él’ say?

In the lyrics of ‘Con él’ it is said that a woman discovers that her partner (man) is unfaithful to her with another man: “Go, so you can fly without having to hide that friend. Go, go with him, realize yourself and not lie to yourself, raise your head and walk tall, showing your love and your nature…”.

The theme, composed by Manuel Pacho Gonzalez and Joaquin Oristrell Ventura, also expresses: “With him you may achieve peace, calm and happiness, perhaps you give your life an accent of light and truth.

I hope you’re lucky, I hope you don’t lie anymore.”

