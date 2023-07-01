He says that you couldn’t see much because it was dark outside, but that there was a little store yellow. That she was in the street, inside the police car, with the vehicle parked next to some trees. That there were two agents, one more blond, who had his niece, and another fatter, dark, who put her in the cabin. He remembers her head banging against the rearview mirror. That one told the other: “Leave her alone, don’t end up with her.” María del Rocío Vázquez speaks and apologizes, she says, for her ugly words. She speaks seriously, with disgust, of the night between January 21 and 22 when she denounces that she and Brenda Romero were raped by two elements of the Nezahualcóyotl ministerial police. She doesn’t know their names, but she’s sure she’d recognize them if she saw them. She says that they did it for the same reason as the beatings of the previous days: so that they would admit themselves guilty of a crime that she, she assures, they did not commit.

On January 20, 2023, PRB received the call again. A man demanded 200,000 pesos (about $10,000) in exchange for not harming his family. She was 59 years old and used to extortion. She decided to ask her son, JERR, to take care of her. He spoke to the extortionist around 5:45 p.m.; He told her that “some people” were going to come an hour later to pick up the money at 161 Cerezos Street, in the La Perla neighborhood, in Nezahualcóyotl, Mexico.

That same Friday, María del Rocío Vázquez, 46, and Brenda Romero, 33, clothing merchants, had met a supplier to pick up some packages. They arrived at the park in front of number 161 Calle Cerezos around 5:15 p.m. While they were waiting they heard gunshots. They got scared and ran. Vázquez was reached by a young man in shorts and a white shirt. Romero was grabbed from the front by a man in a red T-shirt, who punched him. “Afterward,” they say in his statement, “the municipal officials arrived: a van with three men and two women.”

Later, JERR identified María del Rocío Vázquez and Brenda Romero in the Prosecutor’s Office as the people who wanted to extort him. They, who say they do not know him or have never met him, have been imprisoned ever since at the Nezahualcóyotl Bordo Women’s Reintegration Center. In their first hearing on January 23, the women denounced before the control judge that they had been tortured and raped. Two investigation folders were opened with the complaints. Until now they are still stored in the Specialized Prosecutor for Crimes against Women, without progress.

“I have a trauma from something we did not commit,” says Rocío Vázquez by phone from prison. In the State of Mexico there are another 17,000 people deprived of liberty who allege the same as Vázquez: to be “unfairly imprisoned.” The Zeferino Ladrillero human rights center estimated that almost half of the 33,000 inmates in the entity had suffered irregularities in their processes, from fabricated evidence to confessions obtained under torture. “The Human Rights Commission told me that the process could take years,” says the woman, “I am very desperate.”

EL PAÍS reconstructs one of those thousands of cases with testimonies, complaints and police reports: the days in January when María del Rocío Vázquez and Brenda Romero were accused, arrested and imprisoned for extortion.

The arrest, side A

It is a two-way street, separated by a ridge of dry grass and some trees. There is a simple children’s playground in front of number 161. Right there, JERR, 28 years old and whose identity is protected by the Prosecutor’s Office, was waiting for the people who had to deliver the money. According to his statement, around 6:45 p.m. two women arrived: “I am the one who comes for the money,” he points out that one of them told him, dressed in a green jacket; “What money?”, “Don’t be an asshole, you know what money,” answered the one wearing a black blouse, “lend the money or you’re going to be worth a dick.”

At that moment, JERR claims that one of them pulls out a gun that is pointed at him at stomach level. At that, he gives her 10,000 pesos, in 500 bills, wrapped in a blue plastic bag. They keep them. “They turn around and at that moment I pull the two females by the hair and throw them to the ground, so we started to struggle,” he says, “at that moment two female policemen approached and told us what was going on. going”.

His statement coincides exactly with the version of the Public Ministry. The two police officers affirm that at 6:45 p.m. in a security patrol they saw “a male person who had one of the females on the ground and was pulling the other by the hair.” Each “immediately” got out of her unit and ran to the scene. There the man assured that he had been extorted and in a security review —“to which people access voluntarily”— one of them found the money and another a replica of a pistol. At 6:47 p.m. they are insured, included in the national arrest registry, they are read their rights right there, and at 7:05 p.m. they arrive at the offices of the Public Ministry, in La Perla, according to the police report.

Juan Hernández holds up a sign calling for justice for María del Rocío Vázquez and Brenda Romero. Nayeli Cruz

To support this version, the Prosecutor’s Office provides the testimonies of the agents and of JERR and his mother, as well as 10,000 pesos and a replica of a squad-type firearm, black in color with the legend Swiss Arms, which was allegedly used by the women. It also includes 28 photographs of the evidence and the scene of the events, as well as the record of calls and messages from the PRB telephone

In none of these objects were the accused’s prints found. There are also no witness statements. Camera images, factual mechanics reports or economic expert reports are not included in the investigation folder. There are also no calls that link the victims to the defendants.

The arrest, side B

It starts in the same place, but Rocío and Brenda’s version of that afternoon on January 20 is different. They say that after being taken by surprise by two policemen, they put them on top of a truck. “They didn’t tell us why we were there,” says Vázquez, who describes: “They started to hit me so I would tell them I was going with the people. I told them I didn’t know what they were talking about. They poured water on me, covered my nose and poured water into my mouth and I drowned. They put a bag on me… With the doctor I arrived with my mouth open”. He says that he doesn’t know how long that lasted, but that they were taken to La Perla. “The judicial officers continued to hit us there,” he points out.

In the legal doctor’s report, made on January 20 at 10:30 p.m., it is stated that Rocío Vázquez had a “traumatic edema in the right malar bone”, another in the “lower lip with laceration of the mucosa” and a bruise on the leg left; On her part, Brenda Romero had a blow to her upper lip, a laceration to the right mucosa, and several abrasions on her knees. “The injuries presented do not match the facts narrated by the victim,” points out the defense of the women, who asks if JERR claims to have only had Rocío pulled by the hair and Brenda, on the ground, with one knee on her back : “Where did the rest of the lesions come from?” “Obviously from the torture they exerted on the defendants,” writes the defender.

Rocío Vázquez affirms that already in the public prosecutor’s office she saw a woman and a boy arrive and there she found out that they were the victims of an extortion of which they were now accused. She assures that she heard how one of the agents commented: “They are not, we already hit them a lot, if the men can’t stand it, they less.” But this merchant believes that everything was already set up. “Two female police officers took us down to the bathroom and they told me to touch a bag and Brenda a weapon. I told them that I wasn’t going to touch anything because I didn’t bring it”, she points out, “they wanted us to grab it, how do you think?”.

They spent the night sitting on a wooden bench. “The next day in the morning, the police wanted us to sign a sheet saying that they found 20 500 bills for me and she the weapon. I told them that I was not going to sign anything because they had not found anything for me. ‘You’re going to pay me for this,’ one of them told me”.

the rape

On Saturday, the two women were in the prison and at night they were taken back to testify at La Perla. They refused. “They wanted me to confess so they would give me fewer years, how can they give me many years for something I didn’t do?” says Vázquez.

Rocío’s account of what happens around the Public Ministry is as follows: “We returned to the prison with a man who was going because he had run over a person. There were two judicial officers and they began to talk among themselves, that they were very raw and that they had periqued [consumido cocaína]. When we arrive at the Los Reyes delegation, they open the doors and take the man down. But instead of lowering us, one says: “If they ask about them, they are still declaring.” Later we advanced a little, we went around the first block, and they stopped at a store. The judicial officer said that he was going to buy a beer. Then they took off our handcuffs. The one who was more blonde passes by my niece’s side. And the other judicial officer, fat, dark, tells me ‘go ahead’. I told him: ‘What for? Why don’t you join us?’ ‘Drop your pants or I’m going for your daughter’. My head was facing the rearview mirror, I was climbing in front of his legs. He abused me, he raped me. Brenda had one behind her who said: ‘Leave her, don’t end up with her.’ Then the guy ends up masturbating and tells us not to say anything, because it’s going to be worse for them, we have their children in a good position”.

The woman ends her story with the periodic beep that reminds her that the call comes from a prison. Also on the line is Juan Hernández, her husband. This friendly and decisive man, who works as an actor and as a maintenance technician in a cultural center in the Juárez neighborhood of Mexico City, tells after hanging up with his wife that the first time he heard this story in the audience he had to go out and vomit. . “From courage, from not being able to do anything,” he says overwhelmed. The women requested a gynecological examination as soon as they arrived at the prison, according to the reports. It was not performed on them because “the doctor did not have the instruments to do it.”

After hearing these statements, the judge ordered on January 23, at the initial hearing, open the folders for torture and rape, but to this day the women have not even received a visit from the investigators to offer their testimony. Neither Juan nor the lawyers for Rocío and Brenda have had access to the investigation folders of these crimes —which is their right as victims—, as far as they know, “there is nothing” in the folders. With all this, they have filed an injunction for “inactivity when investigating.” In addition, Juan says, they are pending the resolution of another amparo on the main cause of extortion. He trusts that the judge will take into consideration what they experienced, in addition to a video from security cameras, which shows what happened on Calle Cerezos 161 at 5:45 p.m. “You see my wife running, just like she said it happened,” he recounts. While he tries to maintain hope for Rocío: “When she called me to tell me that she had been arrested, we never thought we would get that far.”

