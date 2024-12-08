“We are in the best Madrid in history, a region open to business, development, supported by legal certainty, incentive taxation, deregulation, etc.” This is how the Minister of Economy and Employment described, at the closing of the first edition of the Madrid Investment Forum, the condition of the Community of Madrid as a focus of international capital investment in all types of sectors, with key points such as those detailed below.

–What stands out, as a summary, of the recent first edition of Madrid Investment Forum 2024?

–It has been the fruit of the great work of an institution like Invest in Madrid, of the ministry, of all the municipalities (up to six) involved. We have shown, remembered, everything that the Community of Madrid can offer to attract investment: from technology and industry to culture, to the ‘way of living’ in the Community, in a region of sustained growth (one in four jobs created in Spain), which offers legal certainty, incentive taxation, elimination of bureaucracy, not changing the rules of the game, to which is added the quality of public services (in the case of health, six hospitals in the Community of Madrid are among the best in the world), bilingualism in education. Factors that lead to an affirmative answer to the question ‘Would you bring my family here?’.

–One of the recurring ideas during the event has been the importance of public-private collaboration…









–Without a doubt, as has been demonstrated with the participation of more than 1,000 companies and institutions from 40 countries, part of the present and future of an economy that represents 68% of foreign investment (with an increase of 12.5% ​​in recent times). It has been a way of showing that in the Community of Madrid companies are listened to, they are taken into account, we collaborate so that their projects can become a reality.

–During the forum, it was highlighted how more and more multinationals are coming to the region or expanding their presence, but we must not forget the importance of supporting SMEs…

–They represent 99.7% of our economy, and I consider that, on many occasions, they are heroes who must fight to survive. For our part, we have eliminated 343 regulations that hindered its development, and we have reached agreements with companies such as Oracle SAP AWS and Amazon to facilitate its journey in times of digital transformation, in addition to the help provided by the Single Window for Internationalization, in collaboration with the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has helped more than 1,000 companies (with more than 3,500 days, trips, etc.). And aid has been doubled and new for micro-SMEs and SMEs.

–Talent is another of the essential vectors to promote the arrival of foreign investment, as in the case of new ways of certifying training, what stands out in this aspect?

–As we have highlighted during the forum, talent is essential to be able to cement business development, employability, and entrepreneurship. We have excellent universities, of international prestige and increasingly better Vocational Training, to which are added the possibilities such as the aforementioned certifications, accreditations, ways of accessing a job with training guarantees (as in the case of our agreements with large technology companies, which guarantee a 60% hiring commitment in said companies or in another related to them). And we are not just talking about working in ‘digital’ companies, but about being enabled to apply digitalization in all types of sectors.

–To what extent are trade missions important, such as the recently completed one by Isabel Díaz Ayuso to South Korea?

–They are fundamental, a priority of the president and the Governing Council, an opportunity to exchange opportunities in a market as global as the current one. We carried out previous studies, and this visit is part of the new stage of collaboration with Asia (apart from that already undertaken with the US, European countries, Latin America, etc.), in sectors such as biopharmaceutical, technology, mobility and logistics. …and we must not forget the creative industry (as in the cases of film and television). Madrid is increasingly open to the world, as demonstrated by institutions such as Ifema, a showcase abroad, which contributes to consolidating Madrid as a region that is also a reference in business, with the most important conferences in ‘pharma’, logistics, technology, etc

–All of the above appears, in different concepts, in the budgets of the Community of Madrid, awaiting approval, scheduled this month, what can you highlight about them?

–They are a significant indicator for potential foreign investment. We have to continue working in this scenario in which investment is encouraged, even more so when the banks and electricity companies estimate that some 80,000 million will not reach Spain (with what it implies in the creation of companies-wealth-employment) if maintains the current fiscal policy of the central government. We have reached, at the moment, 30 reductions in taxes (such as the 8 deductions proposed in housing), in the face of the confiscatory attitude of the central government, with aspects worth highlighting such as that in the last five years the amount dedicated to social expenses has doubled . We have achieved savings of 31,000 million (9,000 per person), quite an effort when, for example, we still do not receive the 5,000 million to which we are entitled from the Competitiveness Fund, when we contribute to the Fundamental Public Services Guarantee Fund more than 74%.