Rapper Rochy RD.

Gold, lots of gold. On neck, wrists and teeth. And police, lots of police. On the street, at the entrance or near the subway. In uniform and in civilian clothes. But no sign of baseball caps, sweaty hips or teenagers with pants below their pants. Even less of gang members, Trinidadians, machetes, guns, deaths or fights. The concert of the Dominican rapper Rochy RD was held this morning without incident in the elegant nightclub Oh my club in Madrid, in the limits between La Castellana and Tetuán. The only victim has been the event programmer, who has carried out the worst deal in the world.

Fearing that the incidents of four months ago in Fuenlabrada, where a young man died from a shot to the head, would be repeated, the regular customers have not arrived and the Dominicans who go crazy with the rapper have not even come close. Pissed off, the manager who signed the contract was pacing the door cursing the document. The nightclub for which Kiko Matamoros was public relations had scheduled a concert for Latin bands. Is there anything more punk than that?

“It’s a disaster, I regret it,” he said an hour before the start of the concert. “12 fat clients have canceled my reservation. And that is 30,000 euros ”, she explained. Added to the bleeding was the price of the security equipment. To the 10 doormen had to be added another 12 more the size of a closet, which were costing him a fortune. Almost at three in the morning there were only fifty regular customers and as many elegant Dominicans in the premises.

So the 21 security guards, experts in martial arts and breaking up serious fights, have spent most of their time going through tiny bags that looked like compacts. For fear of riots, tickets have never gone on sale and almost all patrons have attended as “private party guests.” Most of them didn’t even know who was the feared singer they were going to listen to and that all the televisions talked about during the day. With all the fuss, Rochy RD was the only one satisfied. The 31-year-old singer has celebrated the joy of being in Spain and of being interviewed by the international press, he has said on his networks. His internationalization is going from strength to strength.

Aderly Ramírez Oviedo, known as Rochy RD, is a mass idol who fills stadiums and nightclubs in the Dominican Republic, the United States and Spain. With more than four million subscribers on YouTube and some international awards, his song she is not yours Along with Myke Towers and Nicki Nicole, she was chosen by Obama among his favorites in the summer of 2021. The harassment during the five nights she has spent in Madrid has been such that she has changed hotels four times, her team has recounted.

Although his career is marked by controversy, his alleged links with the Trinidadians, one of the most violent youth gangs in Madrid, which emerged in the United States in the 1990s, is the least of his problems. In fact, the label of a Trinidadian rapper is reduced to very remote references in a couple of songs and the furor that arouses among his followers, as in many Dominicans. Nothing that had not happened before to the Tigres del Norte or Christian Nodal, idols of Mexican popular music who have always been labeled with links to cartels. According to the rapper, his closeness to Trinidadians “is a misunderstanding.”

Currently, Rochy RD is one of the main exponents of rap and denbowan evolution of tropical bass similar to that of the Puerto Rican reggaeton or the funky whose lyrics claim the power of the street and the people below with explicit references to sex or drugs, while gold bracelets and mud streets are displayed in the same video clip. An ostentatious and controversial style that connects with young people and neighborhoods. Only those who live there can understand the chorus of The Poor and the Rich: “Now, with whom e’ rulay is that I identify myself / Na má ponte a pensá, who wants to sell a parakeet? / It’s the adrenaline that makes you look beautiful/ You have to risk it, mind you, I’m going out right now/ You have to wear Cartier, the chain and the little ring”.

In May of last year, Rochy RD was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a minor under 16 years of age. After three months incarcerated, the day he was released from prison was a party in the neighborhoods of Santo Domingo. At the gates of the prison – which he had already spent 10 years before for internet fraud – there were hundreds of people waiting who went into ecstasy, when he left the prison yard in a black van. In one hand he recorded his fans with his mobile phone and with the other he stretched out two fingers making the shape of a gun.

