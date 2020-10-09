Ruben Rochina finalizing its preparation for its premiere in 2020-21. The Levante midfielder suffered a muscle tear in the anterior rectus of the left quadriceps during the preseason that prevented him from enjoying the start of the competition, but he is now ready for his return.

Taking advantage of the international break, the Paco López team faced the subsidiary at the Buñol Sports City to close the work week. De Frutos, Miramón and Rochina signed the winning goals against those of Luis García Tevenet in which the less common took the opportunity to accumulate minutes in their legs for next Sunday.

The Sagunto midfielder, stuck in his contract renewal process, which ends on June 30, will return to the team with his future still to be resolved. “I don’t know what will happen with its renovation. I spoke with him this summer and until he’s here he’s going to give it his all. I have no doubt about that and hopefully the best for both of us will be achieved. Both club and Rochina “, stated Paco López at the beginning of the course.

In this way, the squad will enjoy the weekend off and will return to training next Monday. with the progressive return of the internationals, absent from the game in Buñol. So the Silla technician will wait for the arrivals of Enis Bardhi, Nikola Vukcevic, Óscar Duarte, Dani Gómez and José Campaña to continue shaping the match against Athletic.