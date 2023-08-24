Roche stock market rally ends after news of cancer study given by mistake

Sometimes even making mistakes is good. After accidentally publishing the results of a research on a drug against lung cancer, the title of Roche soared, reaching a peak of 266.6 Swiss francs on the Stock Exchange.

In detail, the study concerned the Tiragolumabalready consolidated drug of the group, in association with the Tecentriqpart of an experimental class of drugs known as anti-Tigit.

The analysis revealed an overall median survival of 22.9 months in patients who received the two drugs versus 16.7 months in patients treated with the only Tecentriq. In particular, the survival hazard ratio was 0.81, which means that patients treated with these drugs showed a 19% lower mortality rate than the parallel group not treated with these drugs.

