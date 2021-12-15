Positive results for two clinical trials in the treatment of haemophilia A and previously untreated diffuse large B cell lymphoma (Dlbcl) were presented by Roche, on the occasion of the 63rd congress of the American Society of Hematology (Ash), which has just ended. Data from the interim analysis of the phase III ‘Haven 6’ study indicate that emicizumab has a favorable safety profile in patients with mild or moderate haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors. Emicizumab also allowed for clinically meaningful control of bleeding: 80.3% of study participants did not experience any bleeding episodes that needed treatment, while 90.1% did not experience joint bleeding that needed treatment. No new elements to report regarding safety.

“We are pleased to see that emicizumab continues to demonstrate benefits in other populations with haemophilia A, regardless of disease severity,” he said. Levi Garraway, Chief medical officer and Head of Global product development at Roche. “The clinical evidence for emicizumab comes from one of the largest pivotal clinical trial programs in haemophilia A with and without factor VIII inhibitors. We reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with the haemophilia community to deepen efficacy and the safety of emicizumab in larger populations. “

In the area of ​​onco-hematology, Roche also presented among the late-breaking abstracts – and simultaneously published in the Nejm – the results of the phase 3 study ‘Polarix’ on the combination of polatuzumab vedotin with the R-Chp immuno-chemotherapy regimen. The first treatment in more than 20 years to demonstrate significant additional clinical benefits over the current standard of therapy – with a 27% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death – in previously untreated patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (Dlbcl), potentially transforming the prognosis of the disease.

“About 40% of patients with this aggressive lymphoma experience a relapse or show refractoriness to first-line treatmenta and, at that point, faces a poor prognosis, with limited treatment options. The still unmet need is therefore still high “, Garraway emphasized.” With this regime, we will have the ability to change the course of the disease for people with Dlbcl, so we are collaborating with health authorities around the world to make this important new treatment option is available as soon as possible, “he concluded.

And again: at the congress (Ash) data were presented for the first time showing how mosunetuzumab is able – in patients with relapsed / refractory follicular lymphoma, an indolent but recurrent form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – to induce high complete remission rates and long-lasting responses. In particular, the pivotal phase I / II study ‘Go29781’ demonstrated that the molecule induces complete and lasting responses that are maintained for at least 18 months in heavily pretreated patients who have received at least two previous systemic treatments. With a complete response rate of 60%, the median duration of response is 22.8 months; the median progression-free survival was 17.9 months, while the most frequent adverse event was cytokine release syndrome which was mild or moderate in most cases.