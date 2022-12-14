Facilitating scientific progress; guarantee equal access; favor data-based choices; encourage participation and partnership; meeting patients and their needs; promoting prevention: these are the priorities that Roche Italia has identified and on which it wants to work together with all the interlocutors of the Health System. A commitment presented during the event organized at the MAXXI in Rome ‘Roche in Italy, three centuries of the future’, which closed a year of initiatives dedicated to the celebration of 125 years of Roche presence in our country. To defend our National Health Service, promote it, participate in making it increasingly efficient and support research, especially independent research, the Roche foundation was created five years ago, which aims to contribute to the country’s health through networking and co-design between public and private. During the closing evening of the 125th anniversary celebrations, in addition to the cancellation of the ‘Three centuries of the future’ stamp by Poste Italiane, Roche Italia compared different points of view in a round table in which it was recalled that health it is an area in which it is necessary to act in synergy and with the contribution of all the interlocutors.