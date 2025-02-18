The Roche Farma Pharmaceutical Multinational It has been done with a macrocontrat with the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat Valenciana valued in 157.2 million euros for a year and that could be extended for another two years. An order that is has negotiated directly by exclusivity without public tenderaccording to the Vice President Valenciana Susana Camarero after the Plenary of the Consell.

The contract is divided into 18 lots of medicines for the health centers of the Valencian Health System with active principles for Treat diseases like the cystic fibrosis, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, lung cancer, breast cancer or spinal muscle atrophyamong other pathologies, as reported by the Valencian government.

Waiter justified Roche’s contracting formula without a public tender to ensure the supply of drugs and the savings it generates. According to the vice president, with direct negotiation “it is guaranteed that you will have availability of medicines and also be able to negotiate the price of the medication and that Do not have rising peaks as happened previously. “

According to waiter, “what is being done is contracts to avoid, among other things, the multiplicity of unjust enrichment contracts that still remain.”

The current Government of Carlos Mazón PP curiously has been very critical with those he described “Finger contracts” of the previous government of Ximo Puig in those who awarded orders without public processes of contest appealing to exceptional situations, as in the case of Pandemia. Precisely the formula of Emergency hiring It has become the daily life of the current Consell before the Dana catastrophe.

The now approved file includes the acquisition and supply of medicines that contain the active ingredients vemurafenib, Dornasa Alfa, VISMODEGIB, Cobimetinib, Alecinib, Emizizumab, Polatuzumab, Pertuzumab/Trastuzumab, Risdiplam, Faricimab, Entrectinib and Satrizumab.