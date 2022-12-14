“In the historical moment we are experiencing, there is a need to put ourselves at the service of the system with concrete actions. Today more than ever we want to make our contribution to equitable health, accessible to all, close to patients, participatory and fueled by research. Precisely for this reason the celebrations of our 125 years go beyond the recognition of the goals achieved, they want above all to be an invitation to act in synergy because everyone’s skills and resources are necessary”. Thus Maurizio de Cicco, CEO and president of Roche in Italy, speaking yesterday evening at the event ‘Roche in Italy, 3 centuries of the future’, held at the Maxxi-National Museum of XXI Century Arts in Rome, which closed one of initiatives dedicated to the celebration of the 125 years of presence of the Swiss pharmaceutical company in our country.

“Roche – adds de Cicco – will continue to be a partner of the system to facilitate the process that brings innovation to the benefit of patients. The most important challenges remain sustainability, where we will have to move from a cost vision to an investment one for the value that healthcare brings to society as a whole, digitization and research. In this 2022 we have closed as many as 16 procedures with Aifa”, the Italian Medicines Agency, “with a potential impact on over 100 thousand lives and at the same time we have started 260 clinical trials involving 17,500 patients”.

In the name of synergy, during the event, Roche wanted to compare different points of view in a round table that involved Fernanda Gellona, ​​general manager of Confindustria medical devices; Enrica Giorgetti, general manager of Farmindustria; Vanessa Pallucchi, spokesperson of the National Forum of the Third Sector and vice president of Legambiente; Guido Rasi, full professor of Microbiology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and president of the Clinical Trial Center of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Also present, in addition to de Cicco, were Burçak Çelik, president and Ad Roche Diagnostics; Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar Wacher, president and CEO of Roche Diabetes Care, Mariapia Garavaglia, president of the Roche Foundation.

“To guarantee the future sustainability of the system, it will be essential to support an evolution of healthcare from a model purely focused on care to an innovation that favors the possibility of predicting, intervening early and personalizing therapeutic interventions”, underlines Çelik, recalling that “in Roche the combination of research and development of pharmaceutical and diagnostic solutions under the same roof allows us to make a significant contribution along the entire path of assistance to citizens, allowing more timely and accurate clinical decisions, thus optimizing the therapeutic path of the individual patient and responding to the need to rationalize spending”.

“The concept of sustainability is also central to the management of chronic diseases that are recording constantly growing numbers, such as diabetes, one of the three most urgent health emergencies according to the World Health Organization – comments Díaz de Vivar Wacher – Our intention is to to continue to work in partnership with the healthcare system to guarantee care closer to the patient’s home and increasingly personalized, optimization of allocated resources and waiting times, improvement of organizational quality and efficiency of the diabetes assistance, creating a synergy of value between all the interlocutors of the health system”.

That of 125 years – explains Roche in a note – is a historic milestone, achieved thanks to the commitment of the generations who have been part of this company and a journey that began in 1897 and has spanned 3 centuries. A story that began at the end of the 19th century, when August Steffen, a young clerk in a Milanese pharmacy, convinced the founder of the Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche Group to grant him the representation of his products for our country. Thus the Italian branch of Roche was opened in the heart of Milan, the first to be founded after the parent company in Switzerland. The company, which today operates in Italy through the synergistic leadership of the three divisions – Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics and Diabetes – and the action of the Roche Foundation, employs over a thousand people with an average age of 45: 17% are under 35 Furthermore, half of the workforce is made up of women, of which 52% hold middle and top management positions.

“The search for innovative solutions for the country’s health belongs to the company’s DNA – says Garavaglia – and the creation of the Foundation, which is blowing out 5 candles this year, was a way to propose innovative approaches in unconventional contexts. We constantly look to the future by committing ourselves to promoting independent research and institutional debate on health issues and the rights of citizens, as people and not just as patients, and also by acting to the benefit of the local area Contributing to the health of the country through networking and of co-planning between public and private, which facilitates the relationship between patients, the scientific world and institutions and strengthens discussion on issues relevant to the National Health Service, is a priority for the Foundation”.

The celebrations for Roche’s 125th anniversary in Italy were also attended by the new director of philately at Poste Italiane, Giovanni Machetti, who sealed the closure of this anniversary with the ceremony of canceling the ‘Three centuries of the future’ stamp, on the occasion of which Last October, the Ministry of Economic Development awarded – for the first time to a company in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics sector – a celebratory stamp, whose creativity was created by the famous illustrator Emiliano Ponzi, evocative of the importance of scientific research and innovation for the country’s health. From this acknowledgment was born the ‘Send us a postcard’ initiative, with which Roche wants to give a voice to patients and their families, caregivers, doctors, and all the players in the system, to listen to needs and requests for the health to come . The initiative is open to all and accessible on the website www.roche125anni.it.