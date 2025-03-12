Roche adds a new molecule to its wallet. The pharmacist has signed an agreement with the Danish Zealand Pharma worth 4,865 million euros. Will co -development and market the Petrelintida active substance aimed at PersoNAS with overweight and obesity

According to the agreement, both companies They will jointly market this medicine in the United States and Europe. The profits would be distributed in half. Also, Roche It would obtain the exclusive rights to sell it in the rest of the world. In this case, Zeeland Pharma will receive staggered royalties of up to around 19% about net sales in the rest of the world. Also, the Switzerland would be responsible for its manufacture and commercial supply.

Zeeland Pharma will receive An initial cash payment of 1,514 million euros. You can also receive 1,101 million based on development milestones, mainly linked to the start of phase III tests with monotherapy with Petrelintida, and another 2,202 million depending on sales.

DAnd equal importance, the Danish will pay Roche 321 million, compensable with payments for milestones related to the molecule and its combination they are developing under the collaboration agreement.

“We firmly believe that Petrelintid said President and CEO of Zeeland Pharma, Adam Steensberg.

This operation, that It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, arrives at a time when the market and multinationals take impulse to develop and launch a new generation of drugs against obesity, After the good results of Ozempic and Wegovy, of Novo Nordisk; and Mounjaro, from Lilly.