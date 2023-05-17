I brake the accelerated. In policy timing is crucial. Those who do not understand that they must measure the times politicians, They are finished. Yesterday he Governor Rubén Rocha Moya sent a clear message to the “accelerated”. And although he referred to the mayors, that applies to the rest of those who have already taken to the streets to promote themselves politically and get ahead of the times that due to elementary circumstances they should know. Rocha Moya asked the mayors of Brunette that they are not “drawing another card”, that it is best to apply themselves in the role and responsibility they have at this time.

He remembered the recommendation that the President Lopez Obrador on his last visit, just before leaving Mazatlan: “The “corcholatas” are going to heat up and they are going to start asking the governors to take a definition. Don’t get hot. Do not do it”. The implicit message is to wait. So those mayors who are “campaigning” had better put the brakes on. And as far as the rest of the characters are concerned, it’s the same. In Mazatlán, the “accelerated” started a long time ago. It is the only municipality in Sinaloa where it seems that there is despair and of course, a great lack of respect and knowledge of the political times to run. First they should assess that they should wait for the definition of who will be the presidential candidate. And from there the cob shells.

The first accelerated for making his political preferences felt in favor of Adam Augusto Lopezwas melesio cuen. Although his situation is very different and for the reasons that everyone knows. But there is the businessman William Romerothat he created his foundation and that he has already organized his campaign group and that he is one of the coordinators of Marcelo Ebrard. If they are not candidates Marcelo and Adam Augusto LopezWhat will happen to them? Then there are those who exploit the alleged friendship or closeness with the Governor’s children. Ricardo Velarde and Carlos Escobar. There are others with different circumstances such as Manuel de Jesús Guerrero “El Meni”, very close to Rocha Moya and logically the current Mayor Edgar Gonzalez that their aspirations depend on two things; Do a good job and earn the Governor’s trust.

Of all of them there is a character that none of the surveys that are being carried out by telephone mention, it is Fernando PuchetaOf course, Pucheta does not need promotion. Much less campaigns for them to know. Of all those who are “signed up”, the one with the greatest penetration in social networks is Fernando Pucheta. Not all together reach it. Pucheta understands that this is not the time to campaign. That the time will come. And that the circumstances will have to be assessed so that everyone knows the moment to “start”.

One thing should be clear to all applicants. It is the intermediate election of the six-year term headed by Rocha Moya. The Governor will be responsible for appointing candidates, no one else. And he will have to be the one who inspires you the most confidence because with him he will close his six-year term. So give them a passion flower. They won’t get sick.

