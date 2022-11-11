After more than a decade and three administrations, the state executive return to the Congress of Sinaloa to present its Government Report. We have information that on Wednesday, November 23, the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya It will have a work table with the deputies to carry out the corresponding analysis and evaluations.

Let us remember that, in the last legislature in july last year to be exact, the State Congress approved the updating of the format of the Government Report, which established that from 2022 the holder of the Executive power I would have work meetings with the deputies. A presentation after the delivery of the Law on November 15.

In this vein, yesterday the Congress of Sinaloa unanimously approved the amendment to the Organic Law to establish the bases for the analysis and assessment of the State Executive Government Report. It will also apply to holders of dependencies and entities of the Public Administration.

What has been reported is that with this measure what they seek is to advance accountability, because the formalities and procedures that must be followed once the report on the situation kept by the Public Administration is delivered.

In short, on November 15, the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza, will deliver the First Report to the State Congress; On Wednesday, the 23rd of this month, Governor Rubén Rocha would attend a work meeting with deputies; and later the appearances of the cabinet secretaries are scheduled.

So be very attentive because one thing is the good office of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who will surely do very well in his work meeting with the local deputies in the assessment of his First Report, and another very different thing will be the appearances with the secretaries , later we will make a detailed analysis of how each member of the state cabinet would fare.

Outstanding

With a very emotional and significant event, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Sinaloa Free School of Law, led by the rector Rodolfo Campoy de la Vega and they had the governor Rubén Rocha Moya as guest of honor. There they recognized the trajectory of the founders Raúl René Rosas Echavarría and Leopoldo Rodríguez Arvizu.

Also very noteworthy is the presence in the presidium of Ricardo Madrid, a graduate of the Libre de Derecho, who returns as president of the Board of Directors of the State Congress. An example of distinguished alumni who have formed this important educational institute for the state of Sinaloa. Congratulations.

Diary

Tomorrow, Saturday, the PRI members will have a concentration at the State Steering Committee in Culiacán. They tell us that leaders and militants from all over the state will attend, they will ask to be taken into account in the election of the new state leadership. Could it be that the delegate of the CEN of the PRI did not manage to weave the succession process well?

Tomorrow the delegate of the CEN of the PRI, Ramiro Hernández, will surely be present to be a mediator, because it is assumed that he was sent to put out fires and achieve consensus. Without a doubt, it will be very interesting to see how many PRI members meet and who they are, that will be the thermometer to measure what is coming in succession. Details earrings.

