The SOS sent by parents who demonstrated clamoring for medicine for their children admitted to the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital had an echo. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced that they urgently channeled 4.5 million pesos for the supply of medicine.

The president not only showed his human side by immediately addressing a problem with so much social meaning, but also showed that it can be decisive because they will use state resources while Insabi regularizes the supply of medicines, since this federal agency is responsible.

In this case, it is clear that Rubén Rocha is not interested in having a bureaucratic and slow government, they send a positive signal that they are going to resolve urgent issues. It is known that since Tuesday he has his entire cabinet working on the 2022-2027 State Development Plan.

On Tuesday, it spread like wildfire that Governor Rubén Rocha was in a meeting with his entire cabinet, the official version is that it was a work meeting, but it should also be read as a starting signal and he surely put the cards on the table for his secretaries. The one who does not give the width, will leave; we believe that the deadline will be at the end of the year.

So far, all the secretaries can feel safe, but at the end of the year the results will be clear and changes could come. From the outset, we see almost inactive Secretariats such as Agriculture, Tourism and Fisheries.

In contrast, the most active secretaries are: Héctor Melesio Cuen, from Health, who has faced the pandemic; Javier Gaxiola Coppel, from Economy, who has joined and unified the union, and José Luis Zavala, from Public Works, who has been very close to the governor touring the state.

While the most outstanding secretaries have been Teresa Guerra Ochoa, who has championed and defended the causes of women, yesterday she had a great event with the installation of the State System for Equality; also Graciela Domínguez, who has been very well accepted in Education and has not allowed herself to be blackmailed by the unions; and Ruth Díaz, in Welfare, who is the great surprise of the cabinet, very active and non-stop.

Governor Rocha’s two trusted secretaries have been Enrique Inzunza, from Government, and Enrique Díaz, from Finance. Undoubtedly, more is expected of them because there are high expectations for their profiles and careers. So, pay attention, because yesterday there was already a test on how to solve problems.

National. The pause in the relationship with Spain that President López Obrador announced yesterday, so far, is only a statement as part of a strategy to gain popularity in the face of the revocation of the mandate and to divert attention from the issue of his son, who has worn him down and annoyed him.

If it does not go beyond a declaration between the governments, the appointment of Quirino Ordaz Coppel as ambassador to Spain is still not at risk and will continue its legal process, which is currently in the Foreign Relations Commission of the Senate of the Republic, the next step is for them to approve the opinion and subsequently submit it to the plenary for voting. What is undeniable is that there is a lot of noise.

Schedule. Who is not distracted by the grids is the leader of the PRI Sinaloa, Cinthia Valenzuela, she has had a full agenda, tour of the state, meetings with the militancy and yesterday she started with CinemaPRI, a family activity in the popular neighborhoods of Culiacán.

The young PRI has a meteoric career and has earned the place where she is. It would be a very serious mistake for the national leadership not to let her finish the period for which she was elected together with Jesús Valdés.

political memory. “To be able to enjoy the memories of life is to live twice”: Marco Valerio Marcia.