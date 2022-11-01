Governor Rubén Rocha Moya did not make sense of the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, whom he accompanied in the first government report. That was last minute because it was not contemplated that Rocha Moya was in the act. For this reason, the council session, where he delivered his report in the morning, went into recess and resumed in the afternoon so that the governor could be present. It is unknown what he did change to Rock Moyaalthough some point out that Gildardo Leyva He expressed, prior to the report, that “he was a rock fan” of red bone. In fact, the governor had already accompanied Leyva on Saturday in Téroque Viejo and from there he went to Los Mochis to receive President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Did the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, find it useful or not to have given President Andrés Manuel López Obrador a kit of the Cañeros de Los Mochis uniform? That is the question that everyone answers in his own way. What is true is that the governor gave him a chance for him to have a rapprochement with the president after having asked him to do so. What some pointed out is that before getting into the truck, López Obrador hugged both of them, Vargas Landeros and Rock Moyawhile expressing “so they don’t say”.

The director of Education in Ahome, Sixto Rosas, was scolded by Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros for being reckless in the display of skulls in the offices of the Ministry of Welfare. And it is that in the official event organized by the commune within the framework of the date of the Day of the Dead, Rosas was not silent, he did not stop talking, which was out of tune because at that time the full act was taking place. He wouldn’t let the attendees listen, including the mayor, who couldn’t take it anymore, scolded him and ugly. The official now remained silent.

SOME SAY THAT the head of the Internal Control Body, Fausto Rubén Ibarra Celis, is going to have to juggle to balance the resolution on road auxiliaries. For many it has already become clear that now it is not discharge for their inappropriate behavior, but a sanction to mislead her in case someone accuses them that there was a line to back down from the decision that had been made. There are already several who are waiting for that resolution that depends on what the City Council’s Ethics Commission sends them. It will be known if they ironed it well or not.

The one who was happy yesterday was the president of the National Action Party in Ahome, Ariel Aguilar, who now, at whatever time they want, is going to hand over the partisan position to Jacob Pérez, another one who goes along the same lines. And it is that one and the other were elected state councilors of the blue and white, as well as six other PAN members from Ahome.

However, the most willing was the former mayor of Ahome Zenén Xóchihua Enciso, who was elected national councilor. With the election of the new leadership and that of councilors, it is proven that control of the party is held by Xóchihua and the former mayor and former senator Francisco Salvador López Brito. Or does anyone still doubt it?