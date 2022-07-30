Culiacán, Sinaloa.- When going to vote at the headquarters located in the Ecological Park of Culiacán, the governor Rubén Rocha Moya rejected the transportation of militants in trucks to elect district councilors and affirmed that “I did not imagine that so many people would come”, which is a lot given the number of applicants for these positions.

The concentration of citizens to vote means a sign that they support their governments and that they are involved in Morena, Rubén Rocha Moya even revealed that within the ranks he had observed PRI members waiting their turn to support an applicant, who even greeted one.

“The people who vote in Morena have to join, whoever comes is free and if they join and vote with another affiliation they have to opt for the definitive one,” he specified.

Trucks at polling stations in Morena | Photo: Noe Mascareño/ Debate

He responded to the question of hauling in trucks and stated: “Who is going to rent it… no one and most likely someone who votes for it and is in their neighborhood organized themselves”and stressed that it is nice to be in a political party that people support.

The state president said that the citizens went to vote at these venues in some way, and he is very pleased to participate in the internal process of the icing party.