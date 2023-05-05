Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya stated that there was a confusion on the part of the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, but insisted that if there are going to be tariffs of four thousand pesos for the importation of white cornsince that was the agreement with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

regretted that the Ministry of Economy tried to confuse Sinaloa producers by saying that there will be no these tariffs for white corneven though its owner Raquel Buen Rostros listened when AMLO informed her that there would be this importation.

“I am not going to look for them, but what he does does not help me, I am making an effort for the producers and so that there is no solidarity, at least in terms or there is rather a neglect of the secretariat to publish a confusion that It does not help, nor does it help the president, because I am applying the policy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” he said.