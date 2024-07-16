The state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, announced that there will be “surprises” during the meeting that will take place today in the offices of the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, to seek an agreement with the person in charge of the Rectorate of the UASRobespierre Lizárraga, to seek to resolve the conflict over the amendments to the Public Education Law and the statutory law of the Rosaline House.

We do not know exactly what the governor was referring to, since he made the announcement shortly after revealing that, just like the university students against the reform, university students in favor of the amendments traveled in a caravan to demonstrate today in the capital’s main square.

WHAT HE DID WARN The governor of the state, regarding the meeting with Robespierre, is his position regarding the possible demands of the university representatives. He predicted that they will surely ask him to withdraw the lawsuits against the rector Jesús Madueña and the members of the Acquisitions Commission, as well as to stop the statutory reform, but he will not do that. He maintained yesterday in the weekly conference that the lawsuits must be clarified before the judges and the statutory reform is being discussed in the State Congress.

THE PUBLIC OPINION is very attentive to what could happen in the next few days regarding the former director of Assets of the UAS. The former official has an arrest warrant against him that the police tried to carry out over the weekend. State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) in the subdivision where he lives, but the security guards of that housing complex did not allow it. It is known that Cuen Díaz has sought to obtain an injunction from the courts of Mazatlan and the agents of the Prosecutor’s Office They are after him. Meanwhile, his defense attorney, Benicio Urquiza Amarillas, claims that the former university official cannot move because he suffers from knee pain. Cuen Díaz is facing a lawsuit for alleged illegal negotiations and irregular performance of public office.

THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN AFFECTED in the midst of the conflict between the UAS and the State Government are the children of the Sinaloa governor. Eneyda (president of the State DIF System) and Ricardo Rocha Ruiz were fired from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. The first as a computer science teacher and the second as a worker in the Innovation area. The information was revealed by the governor of the state himself, Rubén Rocha Moya, when he said that there are reprisals by the Rector’s Office.

DO YOU REMEMBER Lucero Sánchez López? If the name doesn’t mean much to you, it’s because she is popularly known as “la Chapodiputada.” Well, the former local deputy has just published on Amazon, her book titled My story with the Lord of the MountainThis is a testimony in which he narrates his difficult childhood and his relationship with one of the most wanted men in the world: Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The book has already become a trend and is one of the most talked about in the world of Sinaloa politics, There are references to political leaders and the intricacies of power and betrayal in politics, he says.

