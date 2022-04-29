Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Within the framework of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Training Institute for Work of the State of Sinaloa (ICATSIN)Governor Rubén Rocha Moya assured that during his mandate this institution will not disappear, quite the contrary, equipment will be provided to its 19 campuses and eight extensionsin addition to the fact that new facilities are currently being built for its General Management, in what was the old Theme Park.

Governor Rocha accompanied the director Eligio López Portillo, and the teaching community at the ICATSIN campus located inside the City of Sustainable Education and Knowledge, to share this thirtieth anniversary, an occasion he took advantage of to announce that his government will support this institution, to which he wishes long life.

“It is already 30 years old but it still has a long life, because they are not institutions of occurrences or fleeting, but institutions that are always required, so it will not disappear,” said the state president.

Rocha Moya predicts a long life for ICATSIN during celebrations | Photo: Courtesy

He also recognized its current director, Eligio López Portillo, and those who were in charge of the institution in different periods -almost all present at the anniversary event- because thanks to their dedication and the talent of the teaching staff, it has been ICATSIN may be a very useful institution for job training in Sinaloa.

“I want to express my congratulations for these 30 years that ICATSIN has had and endorse that we will continue to support the institutionwe are going to be visiting them and we are going to increase the prestige of this institution so that they continue training workers”, he concluded.

In his welcome message, the director Eligio López Portillo announced that the ICATSIN currently offers job training courses for people over 18 years of age and an English course for people over 15 years of age, in its 19 campuses and eight extensions, with a presence in the 18 municipalities of the state, and throughout its existence, since April 24, 1992, it has already given a million of these courses, with a terminal efficiency of 97 percent, and an enrollment made up of 53 percent. percent of women and the remaining 47 percent of men.

During the anniversary ceremony, the General Directorate of ICATSIN awarded recognition to six workers for their 25 years of service in the institution, allusive plaques that were delivered by Governor Rocha.

The state president was also accompanied by the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez; the secretary of Public Education and Culture, Graciela Domínguez Nava; and the president of the Sinaloa DIF System, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz.