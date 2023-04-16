Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Saturday the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya held a follow-up meeting with grain collectors and tradersto deal with matters related to the strategy of corn marketing that the federal government is implementing, in which he was accompanied by Enrique Inzunza Cázarez, Secretary General of Government, José Jaime Montes Salas, Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock and Enrique Díaz Vega, Secretary of Administration and Finance, in addition to the national president of the Product System Corn Serapio Vargas Ramirez.

Among the main points discussed were the proposals made by the state president before the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the sense of facilitate the export of surplus corn production and on the other hand, to extend the purchase with a guaranteed price to medium-scale Sinaloan producers.

“That it is the president himself who will review this proposal that seeks to give security to the merchant, to the collector, to the one who decides to buy the corn. So, the request to which I refer is in the sense that the purchase is extended with a price of guarantee to medium-scale producers that are, up to 50 hectares or up to 600 tons per producer, that all Sinaloans fit there,” said the Secretary of Agriculture, Eng. Jaime Montes Salas.

Besides, the purchase of one million tons by SEGALMEX was confirmedto be used as a strategic food reserve, and the forecast of a possible reduction in maize production was announced, -initially contemplated at 6 million tons- which would stabilize at around 5.5, derived from the effects of low temperatures, so the 4.5 million tons that would remain in the market after the purchase by the federal government would benefit from the depressurization of the market.

On the other hand, Montes Salas commented that a meeting is being arranged with the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, to jointly specify this marketing scheme with the industrialists.

“In order to convene the industrialists and come to negotiate this model of commercialization of corn, I am very sure that they will also cooperate, which is what the industrialist wants, the security that there is no unfair competition, to give him certainty and to give him this, we have previously worked with government authorizations, with guaranteed prices, with seeing all the availability of the storage infrastructure, which is greater than the production we have,” said Montes Salas.

Finally, the Secretary emphasized that for the first time in history, the commercialization of Sinaloan corn is unlinked from the international price of the Chicago stock market, through the establishment of the guarantee price, which had never been done and was the Governor of the State the first to propose.

Alejandro Terminel Rojo, Jesús Manuel Patrón Montalvo, Armando Godoy Valenzuela, Jorge Félix Osorio, Cruz Córdoba Castro, Ernesto Chairez, Angel Iván Rodríguez Espinoza, Cesar Reyes Valdez, Cruz Córdoba Menchaca, Daniel Ortiz Olazabal, Juan Martín García Torres, participated in this meeting. Víctor Hugo Gómez Aldapa, Jorge Aguerrebere Beltrán, Óscar Fernando López Calderón, Pablo Verdugo Salazar and Viridiana Valenzuela.