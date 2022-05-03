Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Governor Rubén Rocha Moya received a delegation from the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), a decentralized body of the Secretary of Foreign Relationswhich promotes strategic alliances between private and academic sectors with local governments in developing countries, particularly throughout Central America and the Caribbean.

In this first meeting, Governor Rocha was informed about the work carried out by AMEXCID in the countries with which it maintains relations, in order to offer Sinaloa the opportunity of that same international exposure, to finalize agreements either academic exchange or commercial relations, which trigger new productive investments in the entity.

This is precisely the main function of AMEXCID, the construction of strategic alliances with the private and academic sector, civil society and local governments, in the educational, cultural and tourist, technical and scientific, financial and economic areas.

To this end, it promotes the strengthening of capacities for the exchange of human, technical, and financial resources with developing countries, particularly in Central America and the Caribbean.

AMEXCID works on four axes, the first being Academic Cooperation, through the offer of scholarships and academic exchange programs for foreign students, teachers, researchers and experts.

The second axis is Humanitarian Aid, applied in emergency or catastrophe situations.

The third axis is Economic Promotion, focused on increasing the presence of Mexican products and services in international markets. And the fourth axis refers to the International Cooperation Actions with Local Governments.

The Governor was accompanied at this meeting by the Secretary of Welfare and Sustainable Development Ruth Díaz Gurría, the Secretary of Economy Javier Gaxiola Coppel and Cynthia Gutiérrez López, head of the governor’s office.