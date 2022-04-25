Government of the State of Sinaloa has already presented the initiative Revocation of Mandate for Governors to the State Congress.

During the conference the week the governor Ruben Rocha Moya asked the secretary general Enrique Inzunza who will explain about the delivery of this initiative.

He said that they adhered to the Constitution and what it mandates to the federative entities on the subject, among them; which must be carried out only when at least 10 percent of those registered on the nominal list endorse said exercise.

In addition to the fact that half plus 1 of the municipalities are also in favor, also that the consultation must be made 3 months after the 3 years of exercise.

For his part, the Governor said that he hopes that once said initiative is analyzed in the Legislature, the guidelines will also be modified at the national level to make the process a little easier, since he sees them as obstacles.

“We do not agree that there are not so many obstacles for the consultation to take place, I have no doubt that the legislators are already doing it.”

Rock Moya indicated the urgency that there should also be Revocation of Mandate for Mayorsbut that one be carried out through a consultation at the time it is required.