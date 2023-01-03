expensed

It’s like Governor Rubén Rocha started the year in a not very good mood. Without reason, went with everything against critical journalists and columnists to his government and without giving names described as “scavengers”a definition that he supported by pointing out that they would like Sinaloa not to do well in the fight against crime and ignore the statistics that indicate a drop in crime rates during his administration. Of course, he said respectful of freedom of expression.

Pay bill?

The leader of the PAN in Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio, is playing in favor of Morena by 2024. This is what some get when analyzing Rubio’s position that he is going to unseat the PRI to third place. In other words, she is not going to join an alliance. If together they are going to see it “bad”, going alone is suicide, especially for the PAN. They say that Rubio is going to pay the bill for the support she had from the Morenista elite to win the PAN leadership. Will it be her?

Change of plans

The emblematic projects that the former mayor of Mazatlán Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres had for the port in his second administration vanish, as the substitute mayor Édgar González asked the Municipal Planning Committee to remove from the list the Plaza de la Banda next to the Cerro del Faro and set aside the construction of bicycle lanes; This year priority will be given to social work and not to tourism.

Landfill

The mayor of Guasave assured that with what is collected from the urban property tax, the first stage of the new sanitary landfill will be crystallized, where some 15 million pesos would be invested, 10 million from the State and 5 million from the City Council. Martín Ahumada assured that at the moment they are paying a company to deposit the waste in a private landfill, and it should not be costing them anything cheap.

let it be noticed

It is quite necessary that this 2023 the deputy Fernando García remembers to visit the Évora region, and it is that despite the fact that he is supposed to represent this area, little has been seen in this direction, with the exception of some events to which attend as a guest. It should be noted that there are many needs in the region, which seem to be going unnoticed in the eyes of the deputy.