The agricultural sector of sinaloa yesterday demonstrated, once again, the capacity for organization and massive mobilization to defend the fair price of grain production.

Corn and wheat producers are determined to achieve the price of 7,000 pesos per ton for white corn and 8,000 pesos for a ton of wheat, as they have been raising for more than a month.

They could not in their decision the call from the Congress made by the president of the Agriculture and Livestock Commission, Serapio Vargas; nor the pressure of the State Government through the secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Salas. The producers marched simultaneously from the north and south of the state to make their demands visible in the state capital.

Two actors were weakened in their representation during the mobilization of agricultural producers: Serapio Vargas, who has joined the defense of the interests of the State Government, before the demands and needs of the productive sectors. The other is the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Salas.

During an assembly, the nonconformists made agreements that were later raised with the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya. One of them is the appointment of a state government interlocutor with the agricultural sector, since his cabinet officials do not represent them. The president only promised that he would evaluate the performance of Jaime Montes Salas to decide on his possible dismissal. The governor bought time and for next Friday to make a proper statement to them. Will he?

