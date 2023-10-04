disaster zone

He Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, has not denied that the effects of the drought experienced in Mexico can have a devastating effect in the Sinaloa countryside. He already confirmed that the program to stimulate rainfall in the entity was a failure. He now does not rule out declaring the Sinaloa countryside as a disaster zone.

At convenience

The Local Morenoist deputies in Sinaloa acknowledged receipt of the “coup” given to them by Ahome’s Pasista deputy, Elizabeth Chía. She fought for the presidency of Congress to remain in the hands of a woman, but those from Morena did not push, among them the Ahomeense representative Juana Minerva Vázquez. That’s where they ran out of progress.

There is already a president

After Two years, the PRI in Mazatlán once again registered movement with the presentation of the new Municipal Committee. Accompanied by Paola Gárate, head of the state PRI, it was said that José Luis Arreola would be the new president of the tricolor in the port. Arreola is very identified with Alejandro Moreno, perhaps those were his letters of introduction.

They cry out for help

First was the leader of Canirac and now also that of Canaco in Guasave, who are asking for the help from federal deputies so that it can be achieved the energy consumption subsidy in Sinaloa be the same as in Sonora, because this year the CFE receipts are unpayable. We will have to see the response of legislator Casimiro Zamora on this issue that has caused a lot of controversy.

In the fight

In Mocorito, inside Morena, the disturbances have already been feltbecause with the public integration of the representative Gloria Himelda Félix to the ranks of Morena, and the rumor that her husband, the director of Evaluation and Monitoring in the State Government, Marco Antonio Irízar, has aspirations for the presidential seat of the Pueblo Mágico, does not leave the couple María Elizalde and Guillermo Galindo alone.

