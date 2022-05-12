Culiacán, Sinaloa.- “Mr governor, made the decision that it considered pertinent for the state, opined Efren Encinas Torresex Sinaloa health secretary about the dismissal of Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

Former administration official Quirino Ordaz Coppel stated that the dismissal of How Ojeda It is an institutional decision that seeks to improve work exercises for the good of Sinaloaaccording to what the governor has stated Ruben Rocha Moya.

“I believe that these are situations that mark a decision of the state, in that sense the governor takes the decision based on what they consider pertinent for the good of the state, I am sure that the best of efforts is always made, anyone who has come to occupy a position in the Health Secretary in this case the former secretary today, the teacher how He did his best for the good of the Health sector“, he reiterated Encinas Torres.

On the other hand, he said to stay out of the situation, but considered that the change will not generate greater complications in the advances that were in charge of Cuen Ojedabecause whoever replaces the position will be in charge of giving continuity to the purpose of the secretariat, which is prevention, promotion, treatment and rehabilitation in health matters.