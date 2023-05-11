Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- During his visit to the cemetery in Guamúchil for Mother’s Day, the governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moya asked the producers not to despair and release the Pemex facilities of Topolobampo, Ahome, which has been taken for two days, and that of Guamúchil taken this May 10 in the course of the morning.

The state president argues that fuel shortages are already occurring. He stressed that they are asking them to release the facilities “the problem of shortages is already beginning to be seen, and that does affect third parties, not only those who sell, but also the people who need it”

He even mentions that in support of them You already have an appointment with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández for Monday, at 10:00 a.m. in Mexico City.

“We are trying to solve this, we have an appointment that they asked us with the secretary of the interior on Monday at 10 in the morning, do not despair, patience, but we also have a strategy, we are going to buy all the corn that is produced in May and we are going to buy two million tons between us and the federal government with the effect of putting pressure on buyers so that they can come to buy at the guaranteed price, we are not sitting idle, we are working on it”

Rocha Moya assures that to solve this problem they are working as a team “we are going on this together, we are with them, you know” he pointed out.