Culiacán.- The governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyaannounced that it will provide attention to the inhabitants of Jesús Maríain Culiacán, who remain isolated and without basic services from the arrest of Ovidio Guzmánalias “El Ratón” and son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Through his social networks, Rocha Moya announced that, by instruction of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the government of Sinaloa and the Secretary of National Defense (sedena) will provide support jesus mariawhose inhabitants were asking the authorities for help after being isolated by the violent acts that unleashed the capture of Ovidio Guzmán in their community.

“I have engaged Communication with President López Obradorand has instructed that jointly, the government of Sinaloa through its areas of health and social assistance, as well as the Sedena, provide attention to the population of the community of Jesús María“, was the message of Rubén Rocha published this Saturday, January 7.

The morenista explained that brigades of Sinaloa Health Services and DIF Sinaloa to provide assistance to the residents, and on this same day the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) restore power supply in the community.

The Sinaloan governor remarked that it is the task of the authorities to guarantee the human rights of free transit and communication, as well as basic services, of which the residents of Jesús María have been deprived since the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán, according to the complaints spread on social networks. .

The community of Jesús María has been incommunicado and without basic services since the operation where Ovidio Guzmán was arrested. Photo: Discussion

“Our task is to guarantee the human rights of free transit and communication of the population, their right to access health services, as well as the protection of their dignity and integrity,” said Rubén Rocha Moya at the end of his message.

The torment of Jesus Maria

What DEBATE has made known, residents of Jesús María were asking for help after his community was left isolated, without basic services and with blocked access by the military after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in the town.

Without electricity, internet connection or telephone lines, as well as a lack of basic supplies and food due to the closure of businesses, the inhabitants of the union belonging to Culiacán have remained incommunicado since the violent events of January 5.

Influencers and users of social networks with relatives in Jesús María denounced the situation suffered by its inhabitants, asking for the immediate support of the Sinaloa government and media coverage of the case, since they reproached that the media have focused on what happened in Culiacán, when neighboring towns they were also affected.

