there is truce

Weekend, the conflict between the uas and the State Government seems to have taken an unexpected turn. After the governor issued warnings against the rector Jesús Madueña, both They were very cordial when they coincided in the graduation of new professionals. They were seen smiling and even hugging. There were many who ended up wondering if the priority is politics or students.

goes nutty

Many consider that Miguel Ángel Camacho has the political capital to run for mayor of Ahome despite having repeatedly lost to the National Action Party and Citizen Movement. My Leader, as he calls himself, seems to be listening to them because, they say, he is going for the MC candidacy again. That version does fit with the fact that Camacho is more involved in MC.

does not eat cravings

The mayor of Mazatlán, Édgar González, says that there are polls that nominate him as a candidate for mayor in 2024, but that he is not thinking about the elections at this time. The municipal president has the accelerator to the bottom holding meetings in neighborhoods and taking promises of support and change to those forgotten, of course, with a view to his political future.

Much trust

The state leader of Morena assured that although from now to 2024 that fraction will be sustained only in its sectional and youth affinity committees, they will win the election again. Merary Villegas Sánchez assured during a visit to Guasave that at the moment they are not planning to form municipal committees, since the first thing is to have 100 percent of the party structure to take that step.

they are not to be trusted

Although Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, founder of the PAS in Sinaloa, made it clear that the adherence of María Elizalde does not weaken the party, he did say surreptitiously that they are not trustworthy people, since according to his words they “kicked” Jaime Angulo by leaving him out of the cabinet when he was the one who was thought of as a candidate when María Elizalde took his place. The stones sent by Cuen Ojeda were very discreet, but very direct.