He Governor Rubén Rocha leads the execution of public works actions to level national according to a survey from CE RESEARCH, with a 51 percent approvalThey are followed by: Maria Teresa Jimenez, from Aguascalientes, Mauricio Kuri from Queretaro and Mara Fritz from Yucatan.

Spokesmen of the State Goverment They say this is because in the current administration has given priority to the works with a social sense that benefits the Sinaloanssuch as: drinking water, drainage, roads and reconstruction of schools.

By the way, the governor is expected to visit Los Mochis in the next few days, as promised over the weekend with Mayor Gerardo Vargas, he will come to supervise the progress of the reconstruction work on the collapsed drainage sections and the mega project of total remodeling of López Mateos Boulevard, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Medley. The Mayor Gerardo Vargashis brothers and Morena activists took to the streets to hold a public informational assembly at the intersection of Rosendo G. Castro and Zaragoza boulevards, in front of the market, to inform the population and clarify doubts about the proposed reform of the judicial branch promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

They also explained the initiative to reduce the age for women to have access to the pension for older adults from 65 to 60 years, which will be sent as a priority to Congress in early September, as soon as the next legislature begins its work.

During the course of the first week, the mayor and his most trusted collaborators will be reviewing the evidence that shows who the traitors are who pretended to support him in the last campaign for reelection and supported the candidate of the opposition alliance Domingo Vázquez.

They will leave the administration immediately, but he also wants Governor Rubén Rocha to punish state officials who also supported the opposition and promoted the crossover vote here in Ahome.

ATTACK. The shooting of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend is regrettable. He miraculously escaped his life, but this violent act has shaken democracy in the United States and around the world and shows that developed countries are not exempt from political violence and common crime. They cannot give lessons in security and democracy to the world until they resolve the internal problems of their own country.

MANGOS. The mango festival, “Que Mangazo 2024”, which took place in the Sinaloa park attracted the attention of the population over the weekend and producers highlighted that Ahome exports 20 percent of the mangoes in the entire country, that there are 10 thousand hectares of mango plantations and they generate 20 thousand jobs and an economic impact of 100 million dollars per season.

“The people must be taken into account”: Gerardo Vargas, president.

