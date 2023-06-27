“Satrap”is the adjective with which the governor Rubén Rocha referredin the weekly conference, to former Governor Mario López Valdésduring whose six-year term looted the state treasury and former treasurer Armando Villarreal “Impunity came cheap”, with the 2 million pesos he gave, after being prosecuted for the diversion of 263 million.

Quirino forgave him, but even more, They deducted 1,986 million pesos from the bureaucrats and did not report it to the Pension InstituteThey built a $500 million theme park that’s useless. and says that now Malova He intends to buy the PRI, to be a candidate because he believes that he still has an electoral reserve. This possibly due to the appointment of the leaders: Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo.

When Armando was tried, the judge was Sara Bruna, the current attorney general, and she refused to accept the derisory reparation figure of 2 million pesos and he came to ask that it be the same ex-governor Quirino Ordaz to say that with that he granted him pardon, but in the end the legal “chicanadas” were imposed.

“The shot is sung” and for now immediately Paola Garatedeclared yesterday that Rocha dedicate himself to governing and not meddle in the internal affairs of the PRI.

Potpourri. The Aquaton headed by the state president of the DIF, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz is the most outstanding event yesterday and shortly after noon the goal of collecting 500,000 liters of water had already been exceeded to start supplyingfrom today to the population of the rural communities suffering from drought that affects them. In the municipalities, including Ahome, the donation of bottled water was also successfully replicated.

“CORCHOLATES”. Adam Augusto Lopezthe morenista presidential candidate arrived yesterday in Sinaloa through Mazatlánon a commercial flight and at the request of the reporters, clarified that at no time did he leave the Sinaloan producers “hanging by the brush”, that he was always in contact with them and that the small and medium-sized ones were resolved, with federal government programs and of the state, the problem of the commercialization of corn.

They reported that the first event that took place in the port was filled with people from the teaching profession that commands the union boss Daniel Amador. He also explained that with his own resources he covers the expenses of the tour that he carries out, which “is not pre-campaign.” Today at noon he will be in Los Mochis, in a massive act at the CUM.

PLANT. Mayor gerardo vargas yesterday revived the issue of the fertilizer plant and assured that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He will come to reactivate the work, due to the importance of the investment of 5 billion dollars that will be made and he is confident that the legal disputes in the courts will soon be unblocked. Although with the tortuguism with which the judges act, it seems difficult for there to be a quick solution.

TRICOLOR. Now that it is fashionable to desert the PRI, Dr. Felipe Velásquez is one of the few who remains faithful to the party and clarifies that he does not lurch nor does ambition win.

