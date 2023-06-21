He Governor Ruben Rocha yesterday had a leading role in the morning conference of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and explained the progress of the transfer of the health sector from Sinaloa to the federation through the IMSS-Welfare that has been taking place since May 2022. “We are not like Denmark or Canada, but the service provided is very good.”

27 have been transferred hospitals and 227 health centers and in the populations of the state where before there were zero supply of medicines today it reaches 60 percent and in the hospitals of the cities there is a 98 percent supply.

Explain that you are taking care of cancer patients for free, as well as hemodialysis and that there is a program through which 65 free operations for children with heart diseases that would normally cost 25 thousand pesos each and 25 have been made implants what in private hospitals They would cost 500 thousand pesos each.

spoke of the strong investment What is being done to ensure the health of the sinaloensesthat 377 specialist doctors and 737 general practitioners have already been hired and more than a thousand nurses are being hired.

At the meeting the President Lopez Obradorgave a position on the problem of commercialization of corn from Sinaloa and said that this is already being resolved with the purchase of a million and a half tons from small and medium producers and with the prohibition to use transgenic corn for human consumption. “There is a controversy with the United States over the transgenic corn but it is an issue that we are going to defend because we have to take care of the health of Mexicans”.

Potpourri. Since last Saturday, Mochitense deputy César Guerrero has been in Washington where he has participated in a dialogue with the Hispanic community in which the so-called immigration “dignity law” is analyzed, with which it is intended to give legal status to a large part of the labor force. what do you need united state. Yesterday he shared a video with the Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar.

DEFECTERS. Now yes, as if they were gold coins, doors are being opened everywhere to those who have just resigned from the PRI, at least to: Marco Antonio Osuna, Jesús Valdez and Antonio Castañeda, for now the leader of Citizen movement in sinaloaSergio Torres, says that there is a willingness to receive them, the same in Morena and in the PAS, although everything indicates that they are going to take their time to make a decision.

PROPOSAL. With Juan Fierro’s proposal to be a magistrate of a regional chamber of administrative justice, the influences that they still have in the high spheres of the Fourth Transformation are noted: former mayor Billy Chapman and federal representative Ana Elizabeth Ayala.

CANDIDATE. Given the disenchantment with political parties and their leaders, directors of the National Civic Frontlaunched a crusade yesterday in which they propose that the presidential candidate be elected by the citizens, through ballot boxes placed in the electoral districts.

“The exes priists They have the doors open in MC”: Sergio Torres, leader of MC.

It may interest you: