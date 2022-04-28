Before leaving for Mazatlán to eat with Eng. Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano and attend the launch of his book For a progressive democracy, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya led the most important act of the administration he heads: the presentation to Sinaloa society of the Plan Development State 2022-2027.

The objective was outlined in the following terms, during the ceremony held at the Sinaloa Art Museum:

“Make a democratic government a reality, inclusive, austere in its operation, but effective in the pursuit of its purposes, that supports private investment and the generation of jobs and, above all, transparent in its accountability to society” . He underlined:

“We do not come to do business or to enrich ourselves with what is not ours.”

The true transformation and the construction of a welfare state lies in “that no one is left behind, and no one is left out,” established the governor.

As of his inauguration on November 1, 2021, the State Executive held a series of consultation forums with productive sectors, educational institutions, experts from all areas and representatives of various expressions of civil society. The result of the concerns and proposals formulated there, is the PED 2022-2027.

REUNION IN LA MACHADO. In the afternoon, Governor Rubén Rocha met in the Historic Center of Mazatlán with an old comrade in the struggle: the engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenos, founder of the modern left in Mexico, the one that with him, as maximum leader, began to win elections to from 1988.

Retired from partisan militancy and active political life, Cárdenas currently cultivates his intellectual vein through essays.

His most recent work, For a Progressive Democracy (Editorial Debate) is the subject of a series of presentations in the country and yesterday he played in Mazatlán, with Dr. Olga García Rendón and the journalist and writer Felipe Guerrero Bojórquez as commentators. Present at the literary act, but also political in its purest sense, was Rubén Rocha.

Previously, Rocha and Cárdenas ate nearby, in a restaurant in Plazuela Machado, the nerve center of the marismeño culture.

GOOD SAMARITAN. You will agree that misfortune has raged against the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Culiacán, which, in the most precarious conditions imaginable, houses dozens of older adults, almost all abandoned by their families. Monday’s fire was the last straw.

In the midst of such misfortune, it is encouraging to know that, from the first moment of the incident, the president of the Sinaloa DIF System, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, assigned personnel to provide first aid to those affected and, immediately, transfer 41 of them (the rest decided stay there, since they have relatives in their care) to the San José Comprehensive Gerontological Center and the Mother Teresa of Calcutta shelter, where they are given medical attention, shelter and food. There they will remain under the protection of the DIF, until the situation is defined.

We can all collaborate with diapers, food, mattresses, clothing, blankets, personal hygiene products and medicines that are received at the DIF Sinaloa offices and at the Gerontological Center. We can also contribute to the BBVA account 0110975826, provided by the Donations coordinator, Cristina Olivera Jones. To solidarity, friends and friends!