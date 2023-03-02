Flor Emilia Guerra Leyva, head of the Secretary of Fisheries in the stateor, visited the north zone yesterday in Topolobampo. Said will channel 80 million pesos in the remainder of the year to strengthen the fishing sector of Sinaloa. In inspection and surveillance work, 14 million pesos; for the repopulation of fingerlings in the reservoirs and dams of the state, 12 million pesos; 50 million pesos to support the acquisition of marine engines; and the sport fishing area 1.9 million pesos. For millions it did not remain. Some fishermen said that they wished that the tour had not been through the Topolobampo fishing pier, where they were accompanied by Carlos Sotelo, leader of the Federation of Altamar Fishing Cooperatives, and representatives of the various cooperatives, but also through the fishing fields where there are a lot of poverty and see that those millions are really needed, so that they do not remain in promises such as support for agriculture.

Already passed the Expo Agro. is about to be done Expo Ceres and Sinaloa Encanta is comingbut the producers still do not see clearly when they are going to give them the credits to carry out their crops. The Nacional Financiera disappeared, it entered to correct the FIRA problem, there have been meetings with Governor Rubén Rocha and with the Ministry of Agriculture at the federal and state level, and nothing else has not advanced this resource that for a long time has raised the money in what the harvest is sold. So then?

The Segalmex authorities proposed to the agricultural leaders the bases of the price of corn, but be lower than expected they opted for reject them. The president of the Association of Farmers of the West Sinaloa River, Jesús Alberto Plascencia, declared that if they take into account the current price of corn on the Chicago stock market and if what they propose is taken as a reference, the income of the producers would be a thousand pesos less compared to what they obtained in last year’s harvest. He clarified that they are not closed to negotiations, but they ask Segalmex to find a mechanism so that farmers can reach seven thousand pesos to set the price of corn.

The one who took advantage of the fact that he was close to the Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Manuel Villalobos, and the general director of Segalmex, to ask that they pay well for corn, It was the governor of Sinaloa Rubén Rocha Moya. In this sense, it is necessary to double the marketing bases for corn, which last year reached 49 dollars. He said he asked them to at least not underprice what was paid the year before. And in this dialogue he raised some premises, but the important thing is that there is a guarantee price that completes the coverage and that the base prices do not rise. It will be seen if they listen to him.

We recommend you read:

For now, since The visit of the Secretary of Agriculture to Sinaloa, Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, was not very productiveleaders of Sinaloa Agricultural Associations are already planning a trip to CDMX to directly manage before the deputies and senators greater guarantees for a good price of corn. The federal official assured that the issue depends on market conditions and that does not satisfy the producers.