In his first months in office, Rubén Rocha Moya has failed to pass subject number one of the Fourth Transformation: fighting corruption. In the perception of Sinaloans, he also fails in matters of public safety and public works.

With all this, it maintains the preferences of the electorate in the five municipalities that concentrate the majority of the population of Sinaloa: Culiacán, Ahome, Mazatlán, Guasave and Salvador Alvarado.

This, according to the first evaluation survey carried out by EL DEBATE between February 23 and March 28, the results of which were published yesterday in our Third Floor section.

To the question “If today there were elections for governor of Sinaloa, would you vote for Rubén Rocha Moya?”, the affirmative answer was majority in the five municipalities, with margins ranging from 46 percent in Ahome, to 64 in Salvador Alvarado, the land of the political takeoff of the current governor and where he keeps many of his deepest affections.

For the rest, the Rocha administration approves in the areas of education and health. The survey denotes the good perspective on the part of the population towards the Secretariat for Sustainable Development but, above all, towards the Secretariat for Women, with overwhelming numbers in favor, from between 81 percent (Mazatlán) to 90 (Ahome).

Rubén Rocha’s long vocation as a teacher makes his positive impact on education natural. Let us remember that his responsibility before the governorship was the Education Commission of the Senate of the Republic, where he was in charge of AMLO’s Educational Reform.

The achievement in the health area is significant, after two years of a pandemic whose most recent months have touched the current government, with Héctor Melesio Cuen as head of the sector. The opinion in favor of the majority of Sinaloans surveyed contrasts with the unfavorable climate that, in public perception, tends to overshadow other secretaries of the branch at the state and federal level. Quite an achievement, then, of the rochista administration.

WE ARE DIGITAL. Debate Media achieved what seemed impossible in a universe dominated by streaming giants and other hegemonic applications that monopolize the public’s attention.

Show News, Grupo Debate’s native internet site, appears in the top ten of entertainment websites. Share the first places on the list with Netflix, Spotify, Televisa and TV Azteca.

Show News appears in the seventh place, where it surpasses Amazon’s Prime Video, Cinépolis and TV Notas. The data is from Comscore, the international meter for digital audiences.

The unprecedented feat of a media outlet from Sinaloa managing to impose itself in the national and international ranking of the digital world had already been achieved, in recent years to date, by the news brands of this editorial group, mainly debate.com.mx , which remains unmoved among the 10 sites with the highest audience in the information media category. The phenomena of Soy Carmín and En Pareja are also part of the feat, in the lifestyle range, and they continue there, in the first places.

The surprises do not end, and today it is given by Show News, which, according to Faviola Verdugo’s note, currently has 4.5 million unique users and in February of this year reached a growth of 77.9 percent compared to the previous month . Thus, in a month, it jumped from 20th place, which it occupied in January, to seventh in which it appears today. Congratulations DBT team!