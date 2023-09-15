The country’s political class met yesterday afternoon at the inauguration of Delfina Gómez as the first governor of the State of MexicoWithout a doubt, it is a historic event, women broke the glass ceiling in politics and surely next year we will have the first female president of the Republic.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was present at the protest in Edomex, it must be said that it is not usual for the National Executive to attend these events. Now we see AMLO very active, he is doing politics, he has just had an international tour in Chile and holds direct meetings with the governors of his party.

At the protest of Delfina Gomez the future also attended Morena presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaumas expected, was the most requested, with selfies, greetings and in the ‘applause meter’ she was supported by the political class of her party and of course, of the President López Obrador.

Present at the event on the front line were Governor Rubén Rocha Moyagreeted the 4T Defense coordinator, Claudia Sheinbaum, very effusively, we have information that on the campaign closing tour in Culiacan They had a long talk, there were thanks, commitments and they sealed a friendship.

Like a good domino player Governor Rubén Rocha Moya He did not show the chip and many left with the one he had uncovered, but the winner was the one under his hand. Proof of the closeness is that, on Claudia Sheinbaum’s next national tour, Sinaloa will be one of the first states to visit.

Although the calendar of the national tour that the company will carry out has not yet been defined or official, coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation, Claudia Sheinbaum, they tell us that a tentative date to visit Culiacán would be September 23, we will be awaiting confirmation. So be very attentive.

Outstanding. The one who has a great performance and has been a revelation has been the young Secretary of Tourism, Estrella Palacioswithout prominence and in a very organic way, she has been positioning herself in politics, she is a serious woman at work, an executive profile and very charismatic.

We must not lose sight of Star Palacios, because he has a great ability to move and interact, his good image helps him, in addition to the fact that he can be promoting tourist attractions abroad, meeting with union executives and being on land in stately and magical towns. It’s all terrain.

Sinaloa. A great success was the Mexican Kermés organized by the DIF Sinaloa headed by Eneyda Rocha, this was an event with a cause to support the “San José” Comprehensive Gerontological Center of the Aguaruto municipality where they care for 98 older adults who are homeless.

Recognition. Our buddy columnist of THE DEBATE, Luis Alfredo Brambila Soto, won first place in the national speech contest “Juan Escutia 2023”, which took place in the Nayarit State Congress. The talented young man is the pride of Sinaloa, we wish him many more triumphs in his career. !! Congratulations!!

Political Memory. “I learned that you cannot go back, that the essence of life is to go forward. Life, in reality, is a one-way street”: Agatha Christie.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: