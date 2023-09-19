Maybe they are just in the coupling stage, but between the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, and the new Secretary of Public Security in the State, the military man Gerardo Mérida Sánchezthey are giving themselves toglimpses of a strained relationship. Just a week ago, at the weekly conference, the president of Sinaloa revealed that he had ordered the dismissal of military personnel who had arrived to assist Mérida Sánchez in his coordination tasks in the state. At that time, the governor warned that only Mérida Sánchez and the Undersecretary of Public Security, Leoncio Pedro García Alatorre, had been hired. More recently, yesterday, Rocha Moya once again referred to the secretary to refute statements made to the media, to the effect that the drug, fentanyl, was entering Sinaloa through the port of Mazatlán.

What maintained yesterday’s controversy is the possibility that the Morenoist Jesús Estrada Ferreiro can be restored to the municipal presidency. It will be tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20, when the TRIFE determines whether or not the ousted mayor should regain possession of the mayor’s office occupied by Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil. The governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, said that he will wait for the ruling of the Electoral Court and, if it benefits Estrada Ferreiro, he will abide by the higher provisions. There are those who are betting that in the next few hours some legal measure could be taken that would prevent the controversial Estrada Ferreiro from returning to the municipal presidency.

Yesterday, The houses and buildings in the central area of ​​Culiacán woke up full of informative materialwith which the Deputy Pedro Villegas Lobo gives a report on legislative activities of the Morenoist faction. The photo of the Morena legislator appears on the cover, accompanied by the coordinator of the Morena parliamentary group, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez. And although the headline states “Morena Deputies,” inside you see graphic material in which the protagonist is, without any variation, Pero Villegas Lobo. The dissemination of the material occurs at a time when the Sinaloense Party faction, in the voice of legislator Gené Bojórquez, questions the management of resources and budget items of the 64th legislature and that its distribution only benefits the members of Morena’s bench.

And whether they are anticipated campaign actions or not (that will be decided by the electoral authorities), this coming Saturday, Claudia Sheinbaum will return to the capital of Sinaloa. The 4T Defense coordinator, and Morena’s virtual candidate for the presidency of the Republic, comes to sign political strategy agreements, mainly the accession of politicians with high political assets who migrated from other parties to the ranks of Morena. They will be days of many political movements and messages, since it is expected that there will be many approaches and statements from officials who will leave their position to join Sheinbaum’s political project.

