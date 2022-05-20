Yesterday morning, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya coincided with Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro at the groundbreaking event for the expansion of the Culiacán Airport. In the presidium they sat them far apart, but there was a rapprochement and they talked.

Governor Rocha was seen with great temper, without negative gesture, stoic and the treatment was as if nothing was happening, they even talked and smiled. He enjoyed the moment, as do those who savor victory.

On the other hand, the municipal president, Jesús Estrada, could not even hide his desperation with his face mask, that need for closeness, his gestures shouted for an opportunity, but his arrogance led him to a path from which there is no return.

The political trial against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, continues to advance normally in the State Congress and the proof is that yesterday, the appearances of the witnesses before the Investigating Commission began.

So the process is not suspended and continues, it must be clarified that the Federal Judiciary Council only establishes that as long as the amparo filed by Estrada Ferreiro is not resolved, he cannot be removed from his position as municipal president.

On May 25, you will have a hearing to define whether the definitive suspension is granted or if it proceeds. So the suspension is not against impeachment, only against impeachment, which, as the process has not yet reached that stage, therefore, the procedure does not stop, in fact, it continues without any implication.

Another important fact to highlight is that there are two political trials against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, the protection that came out yesterday in the Federal Judiciary so that for the moment he is not removed from office only applies to one of the cases.

Posts. The municipal president Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, says it sure and with all his letters “I’m not going to leave”. Perhaps he says so because he cannot be removed from office until the district judge definitively resolves the appeal.

The negative messages for Estrada Ferreiro. First, after meeting with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, arriving in Sinaloa, he snapped at deputies and the governor, meaning that there was no agreement or support.

The second, last Friday, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the leader of the Morena deputies, Ignacio Mier, were in Culiacán, they did not pay any attention to Mayor Estrada, they did not even answer a call.

The third, on Wednesday, in a council session, they resolved by majority that the governor’s request to withdraw the constitutional controversy of the approval of the pension payment to widows of police officers is inadmissible. It was the last declaration of war or, better said, “drowned kicks”.

Justice. Sinaloan activists condemned the murder of professional makeup artist Alexander Millán yesterday outside his home. In addition, they made an energetic call to the State Attorney, Sara Bruna Quiñonez, to clarify the case and punish the guilty.

Outstanding. Very successful appointment of Gabriel Ballardo in the technical secretariat of the Housing Commission of the State of Sinaloa. The experienced politician and former STASE leader will be teaming up with Antonio Castañeda. He will surely do very well in his new position.

Political Memory. “Much of the difficulties the world is going through are due to the fact that the ignorant are completely safe and the intelligent are full of doubts”: Bertrand Russell.