Mexico City.- Former prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada and the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, had a 5-minute call this morning.

It was direct, without details, to agree to the resignation of the State Attorney General.

“I asked her as a teammate, because it is not my place to ask… if I have the authority to remove her, there are reasons in the Constitution for that, but I wanted to see it in a more harmonious way first, I spoke with her early on,” he said.

-Did you advise him to do so? he was asked.

-Yes, you could say that in that word, but not that I asked for it, it was advice.

Quiñónez Estrada accepted this recommendation and immediately prepared a letter and sent it to the local Congress to request his irrevocable resignation.

This resignation occurred after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) pointed out up to 10 inconsistencies in the investigation file surrounding the murder of politician Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda.

Among the criticisms made by the FGR was an inefficient forensic investigation, such as the failure to interview people who could have been key witnesses.

Cuén Ojeda was killed on July 25. The Attorney General of Sinaloa maintained for 15 days that it was an alleged carjacking, and the main evidence was the statement of a man who accompanied Cuén Ojeda throughout the day and allegedly witnessed the attack.

The Prosecutor’s Office also obtained a video recorded at a gas station, in which it can be seen how a van arrived to load fuel, then how two young men on a motorcycle approached the vehicle and one of them got out to open the passenger door where Cuén Ojeda was allegedly traveling and then shot him.

The faces of the van’s occupants cannot be seen in the video, nor can there be flashes of gunfire, although the politician’s body was shot four times in the legs.

The FGR announced that the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office did not ask the dispatchers and accepted the version of attempted vehicle theft. However, when corroborating with the workers at the store, they denied having heard the shots.

For 12 hours, the Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa remained silent until the Governor announced Quiñónez Estrada’s resignation in a tweet.