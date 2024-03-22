“Guys, I have an important message to give you, a really important one. If you love me you have to do what I ask you: stop insulting the journalist with whom I have this problemLet's call it misunderstanding. I ask you not to insult her, not to threaten her and above all to respect her nature, her person.” This is the appeal launched by the actor Rocco Siffredi, in a story on Instagram

(Video)regarding the legal affair with the Adnkronos journalist Alisa Toaff.

“She's a woman, we had a problem, it's our problem that we'll solve – continues Siffredi – but I truly ask you from the bottom of my heart, if you love me, if you respect me as I know you do, don't insult her, don't disrespect her. It's the thing I really ask you most from the heart. Ok? Thank you”, concludes the actor and entrepreneur.