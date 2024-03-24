In a press note written with Rocco Siffredi's lawyer we read that the accusation of harassment received is “categorically rejected”
Rocco Siffredi he returns to speak after being involved in a harassment complaint by a journalist who interviewed him for the launch of the television series about his life, “Supersex”. Meanwhile, the words after his phone call with the journalist have already made the rounds on the web and, above all, on social media.
A vocal sent by the porn superstar stated, without any kind of doubt, some unsolicited and, for the journalist, decidedly inappropriate compliments.
You're really nice, too strong, too pretty and good… can I tell you? When I was holding you I couldn't say it too much more, but damn! Well, let's forget about it, you were asking me for something rather particular […] I ran away. Not out of fear, but to avoid doing damage.”
This time, Rocco Siffredi addresses his fans directly. The actor states that he has an important message for his followers, and that if they are loyal fans it would be good to follow what he asked. What was Siffredi's appeal?
Please stop insulting this journalist with whom I had a disagreement… let's call it misunderstanding, okay?
The appeal on social media comes shortly after the journalist, Alisa Toaff, a professional with almost 20 years of experience, revealed that she had been targeted by threats and insults on social media. For this reason Rocco Siffredi would have asked everyone to refrain from insulting her or threatening her. The actor firmly asked to respect his person and his profession. In the video published on her Instagram stories she asks: “If you love me and respect me, as I know you already do, don't insult her and disrespect her.”
A press note written with the lawyer Antonio Marino was also published on Rocco Siffredi's social profile. We read in the note that theaccusation of harassment received is “categorically rejected” and that the allegations are “baseless”. The exchange of messages before the interview, according to the actor's lawyer, would have been courteous and the interview conducted in a calm atmosphere. With the publication of the interview, the note says, Rocco Siffredi would be depicted as “a depressed person” and disappointed by Alessandro Borghi's interpretation.
It seems to have been great actor's regret, in addition to the apologies made privately and publicly for the tone of the telephone exchange. The confrontation between the journalist and Siffredi, which has now become the subject of media debate, could end up in court.
