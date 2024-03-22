Rocco Siffredi and the accusations. The journalist: “Everything recorded on a USB stick”

Continue to hold the dispute between one journalist and the porn star Rocco Siffredi. The facts date back to last December, when the two met in the lobby of a Roman hotel for an interview in view of the release of a docuseries about the star's life of hardcore cinema. The journalist says she showed the actor a preview of the interview and that a clash would have arisen, then, smoothed out. But after the disputed publication, again according to the complaint, it would have been harassed with chats and calls. Rocco Siffredi denies everything and says he is ready to report itchallenging the journalist to hand it over to the police the entire content of their conversation, with subsequent messages. “What Rocco Siffredi ignores – replies the journalist in question to Il Corriere della Sera – is that the police have already a USB stick with everything we said and wrote to each other, including the text of the interview. How it was and how it was changed at his request. I haven't omitted anything“.

He wanted – continues the journalist at Il Corriere – that I took out some of his sentences on Alessandro Borghi (the actor who plays him in the TV series dedicated to him, ed.), I satisfied but he still didn't like it even though, rereading everything, there was nothing imprecise. From there he transcended with insults and very harsh assessments on my behalf that they made me anxious and agitated also because of the tone used. A persecution. Does not accept rejection and he debases me as a woman, saying that I need to have more sex “to go back to normal”. I still feel bad about it.”